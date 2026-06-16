Phenomix Sciences Launches MyPhenome® Test Directly to Patients to Help Guide Weight Loss Treatment Based on Biology

Now available directly to patients, MyPhenome is the first and only precision obesity test that goes beyond GLP-1 treatment response to help guide treatment decisions across a broad range of obesity therapies and interventions.

Phenomix Sciences has launched direct patient access to its MyPhenome ® genetic obesity test, enabling individuals to order the test online and receive guidance for lifestyle interventions and weight loss therapies, helping healthcare providers select the weight loss medication matched to a patient's biology.

genetic obesity test, enabling individuals to order the test online and receive guidance for lifestyle interventions and weight loss therapies, helping healthcare providers select the weight loss medication matched to a patient's biology. The expansion comes as more than 30 million Americans use GLP-1 medications, yet a portion experience limited or poor results, highlighting a broader gap in helping patients understand alternative evidence-based treatment options, including older, potentially lower-cost medications that may better match their underlying biology.

medications, yet a portion experience limited or poor results, highlighting a broader gap in helping patients understand alternative evidence-based treatment options, including older, potentially lower-cost medications that may better match their underlying biology. MyPhenome analyzes genetic factors linked to obesity to identify biological drivers and match patients to personalized treatment pathways across multiple therapies, with clinical research showing phenotype-guided approaches can significantly improve treatment effectiveness compared to standard care.

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomix Sciences (Phenomix), the first commercial precision obesity medicine biotechnology company, today announced that patients can now order the MyPhenome® genetic obesity test directly through the company's website and supported by its physician network.

More than 30 million American adults are taking GLP-1s, but up to 30% see disappointing to little weight loss. For many patients, that can mean months of frustration, significant out-of-pocket costs, and delayed progress before discovering that another treatment approach may have been a better fit. While obesity specialists have a growing number of evidence-based treatments available – including GLP-1 medications, phentermine-topiramate, naltrexone-bupropion, bariatric surgery and more – most patients have no way of knowing which treatment is best aligned with their biology. In some cases, patients may be better candidates for other established, effective, and potentially lower-cost medications.

The MyPhenome test addresses this directly with a simple cheek swab test. It is the only clinically validated obesity test that analyzes an individual's genetics to identify the biological mechanisms contributing to their weight gain and help clinicians provide treatment guidance across multiple therapeutic pathways. Since its commercial launch in 2024, MyPhenome has been adopted by hundreds of clinics nationwide, with thousands of tests administered. It is a consistent part of how healthcare providers guide treatment decisions for their patients. This new, direct patient access expansion reflects a growing demand from patients seeking personalized approaches to weight loss and more informed decision making around weight management.

"GLP-1s have transformed obesity treatment, but they're not the only option, nor are they the right option for every patient," said Mark Bagnall, CEO of Phenomix Sciences. "We know that first generation drugs, like phentermine-topiramate or naltrexone-bupropion, can be equally effective when matched to patients based on their biology. As patients are increasingly required to take control of their own healthcare, we believe they deserve more than the current 'GLP-1 and done' approach to their disease. They deserve to know all the options and work with their provider to match their treatment to their biology. That's exactly what MyPhenome was designed to do."

What to expect with a MyPhenome test:

Visit myphenometest.com and complete a short questionnaire to confirm the test is a good fit.

Make a one-time payment, and the test kit ships directly to your home. Collect a simple cheek swab sample and return it by mail using the prepaid packaging.

Within two to three weeks of returning their test, users receive a personalized MyPhenome report through a secure patient portal. The report provides insights into which biological obesity phenotype(s) may be contributing to weight gain — Hungry Gut (feeling hungry again soon after eating), Hungry Brain (needing larger portions to feel full), Emotional Hunger (eating driven by cravings or stress) — or a combination of these, along with emerging phenotypes such as reduced energy expenditure ("Slow Burn"). As Phenomix's research advances, the platform continues to evolve, with new phenotype insights added over time.

Share your results with your healthcare provider to develop a customized treatment plan, including lifestyle, diet, medication, or procedure-based weight loss approaches.

"Obesity is a complex condition that requires tailored treatment and meaningful education for both providers and patients," said Natalie Ikeman, MPAS, PA-C, President of the Minnesota Obesity Society and board-certified physician assistant specializing in obesity medicine. "MyPhenome is a valuable tool in my practice that helps us better understand the genetic drivers behind each patient's condition. It's shifted the conversation, reassuring patients that their weight management challenges aren't simply a matter of willpower, but are influenced by underlying biology, while giving us the insights needed to build more effective, individualized treatment plans."

"When I talk to patients, I hear them say repeatedly, 'I feel like I'm doing everything right,' but they are discouraged and not seeing the results they expected from a GLP-1. Most of them have no idea that a different medication, often at a fraction of the cost of a GLP-1, might work better for their biology," said Liv Williamsen, Chief Operating Officer of Phenomix Sciences. "By the time they figure that out, they've already lost months to a treatment that was never the right fit. MyPhenome changes that — giving patients and their doctors the insight they need at the start of the journey, not after the frustration has already taken its toll."

Clinical research has shown that phenotype-guided obesity treatments are twice as effective as traditional methods. Additional studies have further validated this approach, demonstrating MyPhenome can match patients to more effective therapies, like semaglutide (GLP-1s) and phentermine-topiramate, based on their unique biology. Backed by a foundational study of approximately 1,000 patients and an AI-powered platform capable of scoring more than 20,000 genes, MyPhenome translates decades of research at the Mayo Clinic into personalized obesity treatment guidance.

The MyPhenome genetic obesity test is available now, giving patients direct access to personalized insights into the biological drivers of their weight gain. To learn more or order the test, visit myphenometest.com.

About Phenomix Sciences

Phenomix Sciences is a precision obesity biotechnology company transforming obesity care by putting patients at the center of therapeutic innovation. Through proprietary genetic testing, advanced analytics, rich clinical data, and technology exclusively licensed from Mayo Clinic, Phenomix delivers individualized insights into how patients respond to specific weight loss interventions. These insights not only inform clinical decision-making for patients but also help pharmaceutical and medical device partners refine trials, identify high-responder populations, and accelerate the development of more targeted, effective therapies. By aligning patient biology with drug discovery, Phenomix is shaping a more personalized and impactful future for obesity treatment. Phenomix is backed by Health2047, the innovation arm of the American Medical Association, which helps startups transform bold ideas into solutions that change healthcare for the better. Learn more at www.phenomixsciences.com.

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SOURCE Phenomix Sciences