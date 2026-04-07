More Patients Open to Non-GLP-1 Obesity Treatments After Learning About Alternatives, Phenomix Survey Finds

A national Phenomix Sciences survey of medication-experienced patients finds treatment discussions remain heavily centered on GLP-1s - but when patients are informed about additional options, they show greater openness to personalized care approaches.

Phenomix Sciences 2026 State of Obesity Treatment Report explores patient perceptions of obesity care, gaps in treatment awareness, and the growing role of personalized approaches

Many GLP-1 users reported being unaware of or unfamiliar with alternative treatment options. However, after learning about alternatives, a majority said they would be open to exploring them.

users reported being unaware of or unfamiliar with alternative treatment options. However, after learning about alternatives, a majority said they would be open to exploring them. Implication for care: The findings suggest that better patient education can broaden treatment discussions and support more personalized, informed decision-making.

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomix Sciences (Phenomix), the first commercial precision obesity medicine biotechnology company, today released new findings from its "2026 State of Obesity Treatment Report: Progress, Gaps, and the Path to Personalized Care" report. Drawing on a national survey of U.S. patients with overweight or obesity who have been treated with GLP-1s, the report finds that awareness of alternative treatment options remains limited.

However, when patients are educated about other and emerging therapies, many express interest in exploring a broader range of options for weight loss. The findings highlight the importance of comprehensive patient education, individualized treatment planning, and informed decision-making to support obesity care decisions.

Key findings from the report include:

Limited awareness of alternatives to GLP-1s: More than half of patients (57%) reported being completely unaware, or unfamiliar with the details of comparable non- GLP-1 weight-loss options, such as Qsymia.

More than half of patients (57%) reported being completely unaware, or unfamiliar with the details of comparable non- weight-loss options, such as Qsymia. Education broadens treatment conversation: After learning about alternatives, 68% changed their views on medications, with 25% becoming more open to non- GLP-1 options, 25% saying they would want to discuss all options with their healthcare provider, and 18% reporting less interest in GLP-1s - suggesting that greater awareness encourages more informed, personalized decision-making around treatment choices.

After learning about alternatives, 68% changed their views on medications, with 25% becoming more open to non- options, 25% saying they would want to discuss all options with their healthcare provider, and 18% reporting less interest in GLP-1s - suggesting that greater awareness encourages more informed, personalized decision-making around treatment choices. No clear consensus on GLP-1 use: Patients are split on who GLP-1s are best suited for, signaling broader confusion about how GLP-1s should be used in obesity care. Only 39% believe GLP-1s should be available to anyone seeking weight loss, while another 39% think they should be prioritized for those with obesity and serious health risks. Smaller shares say they should be limited to patients with other medical conditions (13%) or used only as a last resort (7%), reinforcing the need for clearer, more personalized treatment guidance.

Together, these findings suggest that while GLP-1 medications are an integral part of today's obesity treatment landscape, many patients are open to exploring a broader range of therapies when given more information about available options.

"These findings suggest that as obesity treatment evolves, patients are looking for broader awareness of available treatment options, clearer information to guide decisions, and a better understanding about which therapies may be most appropriate," said Mark Bagnall, CEO of Phenomix Sciences. "GLP-1s represent meaningful progress, but obesity treatment is complex and increasingly moving toward more personalized care guided by patient biology, treatment response, and individual needs, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach."

As oral GLP-1s enter the market, patients are interested but still somewhat cautious.

42% say oral GLP-1s would make treatment feel more accessible, and

22% say they would be more open to learning about GLP-1s if oral options were available.

Nearly 15% say oral formulations raise additional questions about side effects or effectiveness compared with injectable versions.

As new weight-loss medications and formulations enter the market, patient education will be critical. It's important for both patients and providers to understand the full range of options and take a personalized approach to treatment.

These findings are part of Phenomix's broader 2026 State of Obesity Treatment Report, which explores patient perceptions, real-world outcomes, education gaps, and downstream care considerations associated with GLP-1 use.

To review the full report, click here.

For more information about Phenomix Sciences and supporting research, visit phenomixsciences.com.

About Phenomix Sciences

Phenomix Sciences is a precision obesity biotechnology company transforming obesity care by putting patients at the center of therapeutic innovation. Through proprietary genetic testing, advanced analytics, rich clinical data, and technology exclusively licensed from Mayo Clinic, Phenomix delivers individualized insights into how patients respond to specific weight loss interventions. These insights not only inform clinical decision-making for patients but also help pharmaceutical and medical device partners refine trials, identify high-responder populations, and accelerate the development of more targeted, effective therapies. By aligning patient biology with drug discovery, Phenomix is shaping a more personalized and impactful future for obesity treatment. Phenomix is backed by Health2047, the innovation arm of the American Medical Association, which helps startups transform bold ideas into solutions that change healthcare for the better. Learn more at www.phenomixsciences.com.

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SOURCE Phenomix Sciences