New Mayo Clinic Studies Demonstrate MyPhenome Test Predicts Weight Loss Outcomes Across Treatments, Including GLP-1s and Surgical Interventions

Research presented at Digestive Disease Week 2026 strengthens the evidence base for precision obesity medicine, demonstrating its utility across both surgical and pharmacological treatments.

Phenomix Sciences' founder and his team presented two new studies at Digestive Disease Week 2026 that further validate the clinical utility of the MyPhenome® test in driving personalized obesity treatment decisions based on an individual's unique biology.

A decade of sleeve gastrectomy data spanning hundreds of patients shows that those in the Hungry Brain group maintain significantly greater weight loss over time compared to those in the Hungry Gut group.

A second study exploring biological heterogeneity revealed that patients with a specific subphenotype - characterized by fast gastric emptying and low GLP-1 secretion - achieved nearly double the weight loss at six months on tirzepatide compared to other patient groups.

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomix Sciences (Phenomix), the first commercial precision obesity medicine biotechnology company, today announced two significant new studies presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2026, taking place May 3-5, 2026.

Led by Mayo Clinic physician scientist and Phenomix co-founder Andres Acosta, MD, PhD, the findings advance the case for precision medicine in obesity, demonstrating that a patient's biology should drive treatment decisions. The studies further validate the clinical value of the MyPhenome® test, the only test on the market built on prospective, trait-based genetic science.

The first study, "Performance of a Machine Learning–Assisted Gene Risk Score for Calories-to-Satiation to Predict Weight Loss After Sleeve Gastrectomy: 10-Year Experience," is the first to find that the MyPhenome test can predict durable, long-term weight loss outcomes after sleeve gastrectomy, with data from thousands of patients spanning a decade:

Patients identified as Hungry Brain lost an average of 29.4% of total body weight vs. 26.6% in the Hungry Gut group (p=0.04), and the divergence widened over time.

At four years, the gap grew to 22.7% vs. 17.0% (p=0.002), and remained statistically significant at eight years (20.9% vs. 14.3%; p=0.02).

70% of Hungry Brain patients achieved ≥20% total body weight loss (TBWL) at two years versus 52% of Hungry Gut patients (p=0.009), a difference that persisted at four and six years.

The second study, "Obesity Sub-Phenotype with Reduced GLP-1 and Fast Gastric Emptying is Associated with Weight Loss Response to Tirzepatide," further explores the biological heterogeneity of obesity and how underlying physiology influences treatment response. It found that patients with a distinct profile - defined by faster gastric emptying and lower natural GLP-1 levels - achieved 21.5% TBWL at six months, nearly double the weight loss seen in patients with more typical GLP-1 levels and gastric emptying rates (approximately 10-12%; p=0.0001).

Together, these studies add to a growing body of evidence that obesity is a heterogeneous disease that cannot be treated with a one-size-fits-all approach, and that identifying the right patient for the right therapy requires deeper biological characterization than BMI or weight history alone.

"Every patient who struggles with obesity deserves to know why and what will actually work for them," said Andres Acosta, MD, PhD, Mayo Clinic physician scientist and Phenomix co-founder. "These findings move us closer to that reality, showing that when we understand the biology driving a patient's obesity, we can match them to treatments that deliver real, lasting results."

The studies build on more than a decade of research showing how genetic insights can improve and guide effective obesity treatment. A landmark study published in Cell Metabolism further validated the MyPhenome test's ability to predict weight loss response to two of the most commonly prescribed anti-obesity medication classes, GLP-1 receptor agonists and phentermine/topiramate, based on a patient's unique biology. Previous research has also shown that phenotype-guided obesity treatments are twice as effective as traditional approaches.

"The breadth of data coming out of DDW this year reflects how far precision obesity medicine has come," said Mark Bagnall, CEO of Phenomix Sciences. "Whether we're talking about personalizing drug selection or predicting who will maintain meaningful weight loss after surgery for years, the MyPhenome test is delivering the kind of insights that change clinical decisions. This is what true precision medicine in obesity looks like, and we're proud to be at the forefront of that shift."

The MyPhenome test is a simple saliva swab that determines the root biological factors that can cause obesity, giving patients and providers a more informed, personalized path to treatment and more effective weight loss. To learn more, click here.

For more information about Phenomix Sciences and supporting research, visit phenomixsciences.com.

About Phenomix Sciences

Phenomix Sciences is a precision obesity biotechnology company transforming obesity care by putting patients at the center of therapeutic innovation. Through proprietary genetic testing, advanced analytics, rich clinical data, and technology exclusively licensed from Mayo Clinic, Phenomix delivers individualized insights into how patients respond to specific weight loss interventions. These insights not only inform clinical decision-making for patients but also help pharmaceutical and medical device partners refine trials, identify high-responder populations, and accelerate the development of more targeted, effective therapies. By aligning patient biology with drug discovery, Phenomix is shaping a more personalized and impactful future for obesity treatment. Phenomix is backed by Health2047, the innovation arm of the American Medical Association, which helps startups transform bold ideas into solutions that change healthcare for the better. Learn more at www.phenomixsciences.com.

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