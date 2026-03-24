Phenomix Sciences Report Finds Patients See GLP-1s as Progress, Not a Cure; Want More Guidance on Long-Term Care

National survey shows patient expectations and perceptions of GLP-1s are evolving, and clearer

education is shaping obesity treatment decisions.

GLP-1s are viewed as progress, not a cure: Most patients (54%) see GLP-1s as a meaningful step forward while recognizing obesity as a long-term condition requiring ongoing care.

Most patients (54%) see GLP-1s as a meaningful step forward while recognizing obesity as a long-term condition requiring ongoing care. Education influences treatment decisions: Awareness gaps persist, and clearer information about risks or alternatives changes how patients approach care.

Awareness gaps persist, and clearer information about risks or alternatives changes how patients approach care. Consumerization hasn't displaced clinical trust: While GLP-1s are increasingly marketed directly to patients, respondents consistently cited physicians, both primary care and specialists, as their most trusted information source.

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomix Sciences (Phenomix), the first commercial precision obesity medicine biotechnology company, today released a new report, "The 2026 State of Obesity Treatment Report: Progress, Gaps, and the Path to Personalized Care," examining how patients view and make decisions about GLP-1 medications. Based on a national survey of people with overweight or obesity, most of whom have tried GLP-1s or other obesity medications, the findings show that while most patients see GLP-1s as meaningful progress, they do not view them as a complete solution to the obesity epidemic.

In the survey, 54% of patients described GLP-1s as "a big step forward," while only 33% viewed them as a definitive solution. That perspective is reinforced by how patients view obesity more broadly. The majority of patients (81%) said that obesity is a long-term health condition that requires ongoing care and support, reinforcing the view of GLP-1s as part of a broader, clinically guided treatment journey rather than a short-term fix.

Additional survey findings highlight gaps in patient education:

Confidence does not equal understanding: While 65% of patients said they felt very or somewhat confident in their understanding of GLP-1 risks, awareness of specific side effects varied widely.

While 65% of patients said they felt very or somewhat confident in their understanding of risks, awareness of specific side effects varied widely. Patient understanding of key GLP-1 side effects is fragmented: Only 45% of patients said they were fully aware of risks such as muscle or bone density loss, with the remainder either having limited understanding (37%) or being entirely unaware (17%)

Only 45% of patients said they were fully aware of risks such as muscle or bone density loss, with the remainder either having limited understanding (37%) or being entirely unaware (17%) Education changes how patients approach treatment: When presented with clearer information about risks and alternatives, 27% said they would seek more information before deciding, and 26% said they would reconsider whether GLP-1s are the right option for them. This suggests that education helps move patients from hype toward more deliberate, informed decision-making.

"As we see more variability in how patients respond to GLP-1s, it reinforces the importance of understanding the underlying biology driving obesity. The more insight we have into why someone may respond differently, the better positioned we are to guide treatment decisions from the start. This is where the concept of precision medicine is helpful as we try to tailor obesity treatment to each individual instead of expecting the same result from a one-size-fits-all approach," said Dr. Lisa Ferreira, MD at AdventHealth Medical Group.

When asked which sources they trust most for clear, unbiased information about GLP-1 medications and obesity treatment, patients most often cited primary care physicians and specialists, reinforcing the central role clinicians play in guiding care decisions despite the growing volume of patient-facing information.

"GLP-1s represent an important step forward in obesity care, and patients recognize that," Liv Williamsen, Chief Operating Officer of Phenomix Sciences. "This survey suggests patients want clearer, clinician-guided pathways that account for different responses, risks, and long-term needs, not just access to a single medication."

These findings are part of Phenomix's broader 2026 State of Obesity Treatment Report, which explores patient perceptions, real-world outcomes, education gaps, and downstream care and cost considerations associated with GLP-1 use. To review the full report, click here.

For more information about Phenomix Sciences and supporting research, visit phenomixsciences.com.

About Phenomix Sciences

Phenomix Sciences is a precision obesity biotechnology company transforming obesity care by putting patients at the center of therapeutic innovation. Through proprietary genetic testing, advanced analytics, rich clinical data, and technology exclusively licensed from Mayo Clinic, Phenomix delivers individualized insights into how patients respond to specific weight loss interventions. These insights not only inform clinical decision-making for patients but also help pharmaceutical and medical device partners refine trials, identify high-responder populations, and accelerate the development of more targeted, effective therapies. By aligning patient biology with drug discovery, Phenomix is shaping a more personalized and impactful future for obesity treatment. Phenomix is backed by Health2047, the innovation arm of the American Medical Association, which helps startups transform bold ideas into solutions that change healthcare for the better. Learn more at www.phenomixsciences.com.

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