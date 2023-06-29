Phenomix Sciences Unveils Hungry Brain Test in Obesity Precision Medicine Breakthrough

The latest oral swab is the first to help providers determine the most effective treatment for the Hungry Brain phenotype which, together with Hungry Gut, affects 64% of obesity patients and are the primary phenotypes that cause obesity.

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomix Sciences (Phenomix), a precision medicine biotechnology company that brings data intelligence to the treatment of obesity, announces today the launch of a second of its gut-brain axis phenotyping test, MyPhenome Hungry Brain. The new buccal swab test is the first to determine if a patient's phenotype is Hungry Brain, or if they're a person who consumes too many calories without feeling full (abnormal satiation). The company released its first phenotype test for Hungry Gut earlier this year , and it's currently in use by select U.S. providers.

Once a specific phenotype, the combination of genes and other biometric data, is identified for a patient, providers are able to develop precise and effective treatment plans including lifestyle and diet intervention as well as medication and/or procedure recommendations. Clinical studies have demonstrated that patients with the Hungry Brain phenotype respond best to calorie-restricted, volumetric diets, medications like phentermine-topiramate, or procedures like an endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty.

Phenomix Sciences is working to overcome the obesity epidemic by identifying each patient's subtype, or phenotype, of the disease. This is important because Phenomix's physician founders, Andres Acosta, M.D. Ph.D. and Michael Camilleri, M.D. D.Sc. of Mayo Clinic, have shown that obesity treatments customized to a patient's phenotype are more effective than treatments that are not customized. Drs. Acosta and Camilleri have pioneered the use of obesity phenotyping and have demonstrated its effectiveness in clinical studies of over 800 patients, determining that two phenotypes – Hungry Gut and Hungry Brain – affect 64% of obesity patients and are the primary causes of obesity.1

"The launch of this latest test is another step forward in tackling obesity and we're confident in its potential to change the way millions of people struggling with obesity are treated," said Mark Bagnall, CEO of Phenomix Sciences. "Our research shows the most effective way to treat patients is by getting to the root of their obesity type. By drilling down to understand a patient's unique genetic makeup, providers are able to use our tests to build a personalized treatment plan that's tailored to their exact needs. We believe there is unlimited potential for more phenotypes and test development as the science progresses."

"This test will be groundbreaking in how I recommend treatment to my patients. Historically, the approach to obesity care has been a one-size-fits-all approach. These phenotype tests allow my team to recommend specific treatment plans for that individual and, ultimately, have a tremendous impact on their health," said Zaid Jabbar, M.D. M.S., obesity medicine physician with Duly Health and Care in Oak Brook, Illinois.

The MyPhenome Hungry Brain test will be made available to a select group of providers across the U.S. before a full roll-out later this year. If you are interested in offering the test to patients or learning more, visit www.phenomixsciences.com and fill out the interest form.

About Phenomix Sciences

Phenomix Sciences is a precision obesity biotechnology company on a mission to conquer obesity globally through the use of our proprietary genetic tests, unique data sets and advanced analytics. Mayo Clinic physicians, scientists, and researchers, Andres Acosta, M.D. Ph.D., and Michael Camilleri, M.D. D.Sc., founded the company after 10 years of rigorous clinical research focused on uncovering the pathophysiology behind the variability in response to obesity treatments. Phenomix believes that the key to understanding obesity is its unprecedented access to clinical and molecular information throughout all stages and phenotypes of the disease. Phenomix leverages data intelligence for yielding better accuracy in predicting individual patient response to specific weight loss interventions and reducing the variability in weight loss results for patients. For more information, please visit www.phenomixsciences.com .

1Acosta A, Camilleri M, Abu Dayyeh B, Calderon G, Gonzalez D, McRae A, Rossini W, Singh S, Burton D, Clark MM. Selection of Antiobesity Medications Based on Phenotypes Enhances Weight Loss: A Pragmatic Trial in an Obesity Clinic. Obesity (Silver Spring). 2021;29(4):662-71. Epub 2021/03/25. doi: 0.1002/oby.23120. PubMed PMID: 33759389.

