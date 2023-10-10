Phenx Machine Learning Technologies Partners with Simon Roofing to Elevate Commercial Roofing through AI Integration

MASON, Ohio and YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenx Machine Learning Technologies, a frontrunner in AI solutions based in Mason, Ohio, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the renowned Simon Roofing, a commercial roofing company with a rich legacy, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio. This alliance is designed to integrate cutting-edge AI technologies into business operations at Simon Roofing, encompassing estimation, customer support, and various other segments.

Blending Tradition with Innovation

Simon Roofing, a family-owned enterprise founded in 1900, has a storied history of commercial roofing excellence. Upholding The Simon Creed, "if we falter, our customers will never suffer," the company has grown from a single office serving local needs to a national, multifaceted roofing, surfaces, and manufacturing company with 66 locations across the US.

This partnership with Phenx seeks to marry Simon Roofing's generations of expertise and commitment to customer service with Phenx's innovative AI solutions, setting new standards in the commercial roofing industry.

Elevating Commercial Roofing with AI

Phenx will collaborate closely with Simon Roofing to develop tailored AI solutions, addressing unique challenges of the roofing industry. By harnessing the power of machine learning, this collaboration aims to optimize Simon Roofing's estimation processes, enhance customer interactions, and streamline various business segments, all while maintaining the high standards of service Simon Roofing is known for.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Simon Roofing, a company with a rich heritage and a commitment to excellence," said Saurabh Sarkar, Ph.D., CEO of Phenx. "Together, we will explore the transformative potential of AI, enhancing both the science and service of commercial roofing."

About Phenx Machine Learning Technologies

Phenx Machine Learning Technologies, based in Mason, Ohio, is at the forefront of creating disruptive solutions powered by AI. The company is dedicated to enhancing the value of time by intelligently automating business processes. Committed to innovation, Phenx is a trailblazer in developing intelligent solutions for a diverse array of industries.

https://www.phenx.io/

About Simon Roofing

Headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, Simon Roofing is a family-owned commercial roofing company with over a century of excellence. The company boasts 66 service centers across the nation, a dedicated manufacturing facility, and a state-of-the-art laboratory, reinforcing its commitment to the science of roofing.

https://www.simonroofing.com/

