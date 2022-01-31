Phenylketonuria Treatment Market to record USD 481.45 Mn growth | 34% of growth to originate from North America | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Phenylketonuria treatment Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2026: USD 481.45 million Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% YoY growth (%) in 2022: 6.44% Performing market contribution: North America at 34% Key consumer countries: the US, Canada , Turkey , Ireland , the UK, and Australia

Regional Market Analysis

Although 34% of the growth is expected to originate from North America, this region will record a slower growth rate during 2021-2026. Increasing research studies and ongoing clinical trials of new drugs will significantly contribute to the growth of the phenylketonuria market in North America. Also, increasing government support for clinical research on phenylketonuria will foster the growth of the regional market.

The market will observe a faster growth in Asia and Europe during the forecast period.

Phenylketonuria Treatment Market: Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

The phenylketonuria treatment market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. American Gene Technologies, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Codexis Inc., Evox Therapeutics Ltd., Homology Medicines Inc., Jnana Therapeutics, SOM INNOVATION BIOTECH SA, and Synlogic Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on launching new products and engaging in M&A activities to remain competitive in the market.

American Gene Technologies: The company offers Phenylketonuria (PKU) cure program for the treatment of Phenylketonuria in adults.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.: The company offers PALYNZIQ which is a self-administered therapy that acts independently of the phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) enzyme, so it is an option for all eligible adult patients living with Phenylketonuria (PKU).

Codexis Inc.: The company offers CDX-6114, which is a potential oral enzyme for the therapy for PKU as treatment.

Evox Therapeutics Ltd.: The company offers treatment for Phenylketonuria (PKU) which is an autosomal recessive inborn error of phenylalanine metabolism resulting in a deficiency of the hepatic enzyme phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH).

Homology Medicines Inc.: The company offers HMI-102, HMI-103, and others for the treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU) which is a rare inborn error of metabolism caused by a mutation in the PAH gene. PKU results in a loss of function of the enzyme phenylalanine hydroxylase, which is responsible for the metabolism of phenylalanine (Phe), an amino acid obtained exclusively from the diet.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the phenylketonuria treatment market.

Rising investments in genomic research and development:

The development of various technologies in genetics has been attracting significant investments in genomic research. This is helping genomic research institutes and organizations to develop novel therapies and personalized drugs for targeted therapies and incurable diseases. For instance, in 2019, the Government of Canada announced its plans to support 36 genomic research projects by funding USD 22.7 million through Genome Canada. Similarly, In 2019, under its research and innovation program, Horizon 2020, the EU announced the launch of the European Advanced infrastructure for Innovative Genomics (EASI-Genomics) project with about USD 11.2 million. Many such investments in the field of genomics will positively influence the growth of the global phenylketonuria treatment market during the forecast period.

Phenylketonuria Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 481.45 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Turkey, Ireland, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Gene Technologies, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Codexis Inc., Evox Therapeutics Ltd., Homology Medicines Inc., Jnana Therapeutics, SOM INNOVATION BIOTECH SA, and Synlogic Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

