Pheon Therapeutics Appoints Oncology Expert Arvin Yang, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer

LONDON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pheon Therapeutics (Pheon), a leading Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) company developing next generation ADCs for a wide range of hard-to-treat cancers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arvin Yang, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Yang joins Pheon with over a decade of experience in leading therapeutic oncology products through early-stage clinical development, and late-stage global registration trials at both Bristol Myers Squibb and Mersana Therapeutics.

Cyrus Mozayeni, Chief Executive Officer of Pheon Therapeutics, said: "As a seasoned Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Yang's extensive industry and leadership experience position him perfectly to take Pheon into the next stage of our growth as a clinical-stage company. His deep knowledge of oncology clinical development will be invaluable as we advance our first-in-class ADCs for the treatment of solid tumors."

Dr. Arvin Yang, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer of Pheon Therapeutics, commented: "Pheon is very well positioned with its commitment to advancing its wholly owned, proprietary ADCs targeting solid tumors. We are now preparing to transition into clinical development and are working diligently to improve outcomes for patients facing hard-to-treat cancers."

At Mersana Therapeutics, Dr. Yang oversaw the clinical development of multiple novel assets in both early and late-stage global development. Prior to his work at Mersana, Dr. Yang spent over a decade at Bristol Myers Squibb, in a variety of leadership roles, making contributions that spanned all stages of the development process, from discovery through late-stage clinical trials and approvals. His work included generating clinical development plans and driving the approvals of nivolumab, ipilimumab, fedratinib, and luspatercept.

Dr. Yang earned his MD and PhD from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, training in internal medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess, Harvard Medical School, and in oncology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. He has been published extensively in medical academic journals and is recognized as a leading authority in the fields of hematology and oncology.

About Pheon Therapeutics

Pheon Therapeutics is an Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) specialist developing a pipeline of monotherapies for novel targets and/or with novel payloads. ADCs offer the potential to treat solid tumors and liquid cancers that have not responded to other treatments. Pheon's lead program is a first-in-class ADC against a novel target that is highly expressed in solid tumors across a broad range of hard-to-treat cancer types.

Pheon is backed by expert, specialist healthcare investors Atlas Venture, Brandon Capital, Forbion and Research Corporation Technologies (RCT). Pheon has a world class, proven leadership team that brings together the best of ADC engineering, clinical and managerial expertise and track record. For further information, please visit www.pheontx.com

