PHFA Honored with National Council of State Housing Agencies' Award for Program Excellence

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency has been awarded the National Council of State Housing Agencies' Award for Program Excellence for its 2024 Annual Report.

The award, in the Communications: Annual Report category, was presented at NCSHA's annual conference Oct. 6 in New Orleans.

"Being recognized by peers is always special," said Robin Wiessmann, PHFA's executive director and CEO. "I'm proud our staff who worked on our Annual Report have been praised for their efforts. Our 2024 Annual Report shows in dynamic fashion the transformative work PHFA is doing for Pennsylvanians."

Judges, affordable housing industry leaders and subject-matter experts, cited PHFA's annual report for embracing maximum imagery and minimal text to showcase the impactful and life-changing work of the agency. The report's map, which illustrates the dollar amounts and locations of housing investments across Pennsylvania by county, also received praise.

NCSHA's Awards for Program Excellence honors state housing finance agencies annually for their outstanding public-purpose programs and practices. All nominated programs are available at www.ncsha.org/awards .

You can view PHFA's 2024 Annual Report at https://annualreport.phfa.org/2024-report/ .

The National Council of State Housing Agencies (NCSHA) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization created to advance, through advocacy and education, the efforts of the nation's state HFAs and their partners to provide affordable housing to those who need it. Learn more at www.ncsha.org .

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972,

funding, legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $20.1 billion of funding for more than 206,750 single family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 110,284 rental units, distributed approximately $362 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 51,400 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

