PHFA launches new program to expand rental housing for homeless and at-risk Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today announced $35 million in funding is available through its new HOME-ARP program to create and preserve rental housing for at-risk or homeless Pennsylvanians.

The HOME-ARP program is designed to support developers, nonprofit organizations and local partners in building new rental units or rehabilitating existing properties to ensure affordable housing options for vulnerable populations.

All applications must be received no later than 2 p.m., April 1.

"This initiative represents a significant step toward addressing housing insecurity and strengthening communities across the Commonwealth," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "PHFA's mission is to provide housing opportunities for all, and this is the latest program we've made available to help meet the needs of those most in need."

This HOME-ARP program offers 0% interest, deferred-payment loans that can be used to support the development, rehabilitation and preservation of rental housing for applicable qualifying populations and low-income households.

Eligible applicants include housing developers, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations committed to expanding affordable housing.

For more information about the HOME-ARP program, including eligibility requirements and application details, visit https://www.phfa.org/mhp/developers/arp.aspx.

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program – American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) was created as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $20.1 billion of funding for more than 206,750 single family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 110,284 rental units, distributed approximately $362 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 51,400 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

