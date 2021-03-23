PHFA Participates in April Celebration of National Financial Capability Month

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHFA is proud to participate in National Financial Capability Month in April by providing a slate of free, live webinars about personal money management. The webinars will be led by the agency's senior financial education officer, Holly Zugay, and others on PHFA's financial education team. Zugay is a certified financial planner and has 20 years of experience teaching personal money management concepts.

"One way that we can address inequities in our society is to provide information people can use to build personal wealth," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "PHFA is proud to actively participate in National Financial Capability Month as part of our efforts to address racial and gender inequities. The free information we provide during April can help everyone improve their financial position by taking steps to grow and safeguard their earnings."

Throughout April, PHFA will offer two sessions each week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for a total of eight financial education webinars. The 45-minute sessions will be offered twice each day, at noon and 6 p.m., to make them more convenient for viewers. The topics will cover maximizing earnings, money mapping (budgeting), credit, investing, taxes, and more. All sessions will be taught in a way that makes the topics easy to understand.

The schedule for these money management webinars is available on the Web. While the sessions are free to anyone with Internet access, advance registration is required. Questions about these PHFA-led sessions may be addressed to Holly Zugay at (717) 780-3852 or [email protected].

PHFA has a mission of expanding access to affordable housing across Pennsylvania. It accomplishes this mission, in part, by financing the construction of affordable rental housing and by making available home loans for low- and moderate-income families. It also addresses the affordable housing shortage by educating people so they can improve their financial position, thereby giving them more housing options. Additionally, strong financial skills can help many renters make the jump to homeownership, allowing them to grow their personal wealth by owing property.

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $15.1 billion of funding for more than 181,660 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 138,000 rental units, distributed more than $121 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of nearly 50,400 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

Contact:

Scott Elliott

717-649-6522 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

Related Links

www.phfa.org

