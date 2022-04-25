Phi Delta Chi completes $1 million commitment for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® announced that professional pharmacy fraternity partner Phi Delta Chi has completed its $1 million fundraising commitment two years earlier than promised. The pledge, made in August 2017, gave the fraternity naming rights to the Radiation Oncology Recovery Suite in the Chili's Care Center at St. Jude.

Phi Delta Chi collegiate and alumni chapters across the country raise critical funds and awareness through its signature fundraising program Prescription for Hope, during which members ask for donations via email. The fraternity also participates in the annual St. Jude Walk/Run.

"This commitment fulfillment by Phi Delta Chi marks another astounding fundraising achievement by this fraternity since it adopted St. Jude as its philanthropic cause in 1995, and we are so grateful for their dedication throughout the years," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "This $1 million milestone helps ensure that St. Jude can keep providing families with world-class care, now and in the future, while delivering on its six-year $11.5 billion strategic plan which includes tripling its global investments and impacting more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year."

Regarding the long-term partnership, Phi Delta Chi completed its first naming opportunity in 2009 for the naming of the Outpatient Pharmacy by raising more than $200,000. In 2010, the Phi Delta Chi Executive Council pledged to raise $1 million toward the naming of an inpatient room with an adjoining parent room in the Patient Care Center by 2020. Phi Delta Chi reached its $1 million commitment in 2016 — four years early. Because of generous supporters and partners like Phi Delta Chi, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

To learn more about the partnership, visit stjude.org/phideltachi.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital