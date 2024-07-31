PHI LONGEVITY LAUNCHES RENEW: M.D.-LED, INDIVIDUALIZED, 12-WEEK HEALTH PROGRAM

Billionaire-Style Customized Approach Uses a Holistic, Proactive, Whole-Body Health Model to Help Slow Rate of Aging, Optimize Nutrition, Enhance Strength, Energy, Clarity, Mitochondrial and Cellular Health

Team Delivers Comprehensive, Science-Backed Health and Wellness Combining Foundational Elements with the Latest Innovations in a 90-Day Program for Renewed Health with Reductions in Key Risk Markers, Such as Heart Attack and Stroke

TABERNASH, Colo. and ASPEN, Colo., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phi Longevity (PhiLongevity.com), at the forefront of innovation in proactive health, helps individuals achieve and maintain "exceptional" well-being. Phi Longevity's specialized team composed of experts in nutrition, exercise, mind, sleep, regenerative therapies, skin health, and more bring decades of expertise to coach and support small groups through custom health plans that are tailored to each client's unique needs and biology.

Caption: Representative of Phi Longevity clients, who completed their 12-week program in July 2024. Each 12-week Phi Longevity Renew program starts with a three-day, in-person experience at a luxury resort in the Colorado Rocky mountains.

Eighty-two percent of individuals surveyed in the United States (U.S.) now consider wellness a top or important priority in their lives, according to the Future of Wellness survey from McKinsey & Company (1/2024).

"We're putting our clients on a trajectory of renewed health for the long-term," said Fred Grover, Jr., M.D., board-certified physician, renowned holistic health and longevity expert, author and Chief Medical Officer, Phi Longevity. " We are seeing client progress in important biomarkers for longevity including reductions in lipid numbers for heart health and reduced inflammatory markers with self-reported results of restored vitality. We take a holistic approach to proactive, personalized healthcare with a team to deliver it comprehensively."

Once accepted into the 12-week program, Phi Longevity experts evaluate clients' current health and selective biomarkers to inform strategies to improve all areas of health and wellness. After comprehensive blood and body composition testing, each program starts with a three-day, in-person experience at a luxury resort in the Colorado Rocky mountains bringing clients and clinicians together in a relaxing environment surrounded by nature. The Phi Longevity team uses biomarker data and client goals to create customized, actionable health programs for enhanced health and peak performance. The Renew program is then implemented through a 90-day coached and cohort-supported experience using a HIPAA-compliant digital platform for clients' anytime, anywhere convenience. Due to the individualized and specialized nature of the Phi Longevity Renew program, cohort size is limited to 10 participants per 12-week program.

Phi Longevity's five-element framework – food (including bioavailable supplements) and drink; movement and strength; mind and sleep; regenerative self-healing; trailblazing and aesthetic therapies – together support a proactive health transformation. Recent Phi Longevity clients, who completed their 12-week program in July 2024, achieved the following* averaged results (examples of biometrics measured for this data-driven program):

Heart Health: According to a paper published in Circulation (1/2024), heart attack and stroke are the leading causes of death in the U.S. Blood biomarkers associated with this risk are: Apolipoprotein B (Apo B), low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and triglycerides. Apolipoprotein B (Apo B) Researchers have found that measuring Apo B may predict heart and blood vessel disease risk better than a lipid panel test. Phi Longevity clients' Apo B levels decreased by an average of 18 points, a 15.4% reduction . LDL: High levels can build up in artery walls and contribute to plaque formation, which can narrow and harden arteries. Phi Longevity clients' LDL levels decreased an average of 14 points, nearly a 10% reduction. Triglycerides , Having a high level of triglycerides in blood can increase the risk of heart disease. Triglycerides levels of Phi Longevity clients decreased by an average of 36 points, a 33.2% reduction .

Inflammatory Markers: hs-CRP (High Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein) is a biomarker for systemic inflammation which may lead to a host of diseases, such as, atherosclerosis, Type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancers. Phi Longevity clients' hs-CRP levels declined by an average of .21 points, a 12.8% reduction.

Chronic Disease: One client reversed Type 2 diabetes . A client resolved a years-long auto-immune issue without the use of pharmaceuticals.

Client Feedback: "If I'd gone through this (new!) program much earlier in life, I would have…saved time and money. The value of Phi Longevity's Renew is compelling ." "It's great to see the numbers move in the right direction , knowing that all of the pieces of this forward-thinking, proactive health approach work together!" " From despair - to hope, confidence, and strength with Phi Longevity . A true GIFT! THANK YOU for this Renew program from the bottom of my heart."



"At Phi Longevity, we provide three short months of focused lifestyle shifts that can affect a lifetime of positive change," said Adam Dombrowski, practicing naturopathic physician (N.D.), LAc, author, expert in eastern medicine, acupuncture, nutrition, functional hormone health, tai chi, and health coach, Phi Longevity. "Today, we know that epigenetics (turning on the expression of good genes and turning off those that may harm us) plays a large part in health – we partner with clients to discover what may be holding back optimal health. We then guide each of them to overcome mental/physical hurdles, slow the speed of aging, and reduce the threat of chronic disease."

According to " Longevity Leap: Mind the Healthspan Gap " published in the Regenerative Health journal (9/2021), chronic illness is the number one cause of diminished healthspan. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) , most chronic diseases are preventable with the best way to avoid them being proactive healthcare.

Additionally, there is increasing recognition that rethinking the definition of healthy aging to focus on a person's healthspan, rather than just their lifespan, could boost the health and economic wellbeing of society, according to the McKinsey Health Institute . This enables adults to live healthier, not just longer, and has the potential to bolster sense of purpose, unlock billions of hours in volunteering and productivity, and add trillions to the global economy.

"We've assembled a team of world-class integrative physicians and experts in the essential components of health to customize a plan and coach each client through its implementation to reach their wellness goals," said Stephen Pinedo, co-founder and chief executive officer, Phi Longevity. "Proactive healthcare is today too difficult with individuals forced to research, evaluate, prioritize and coordinate this type of care on their own. We founded Phi Longevity to make proactive, personalized, data-driven wellness far easier to adopt."

To learn more about the application process and investment to join the next 12-week program, Renew, visit PhiLongevity.com.

About Phi Longevity

Phi Longevity ( www.PhiLongevity.com ), at the forefront of innovation in proactive health, offers Renew, a luxury hybrid in-person and digital 12-week proactive health program. Phi Longevity's five-element approach blends food and drink, movement and strength, mind and sleep, regenerative self-healing with leading-edge and aesthetic therapies. This health journey mirrors the approach used by the ultra-wealthy, with an integrated team of experts led by a medical doctor working to optimize client health. Phi Longevity brings the expert team to each client. Engage with us via LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

*Method for Measurable Biomarker Result & Proactive Health Outcomes: Health data compiled during pre-work then upon completion of the 12-week program, second quarter 2024 Averages of individual client results. Please note that all individuals are unique. Results can and will vary. Specific results are not guaranteed.

The information provided should not be used for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, and those seeking personal medical advice should consult with a licensed physician. Always seek the advice of your doctor or other qualified health provider regarding a medical condition. The claims set forth herein are illustrative only and do not promise or guarantee any outcome. Outcomes are dependent on a number of factors.

