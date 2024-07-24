PHI MRO Services Announces Lease Agreement with New York Helicopter

LAFAYETTE, La., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PHI MRO Services, an industry leader in helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), is pleased to announce a new lease agreement for one Bell 407 with tour and charter company New York Helicopter.

As part of this lease agreement, PHI MRO Services outfit the Bell 407 helicopter with floats and air conditioning, as well as a unique paint scheme tailored to meet the operational needs of New York Helicopter. In conjunction with the lease, PHI will provide component support to the operation from its MRO division.

"We look forward to a long and continued relationship with PHI MRO Services and adding to our fleet in the future." Post this

"This lease agreement marks a significant milestone for both PHI MRO Services and New York Helicopter, and we are delighted to supply one of our Bell 407 helicopters to their fleet," said Cory Clark, Director of Business Development for PHI MRO Services.

Michael Roth, owner of New York Helicopter, shared his enthusiasm: "We are very happy to have taken delivery on our new 407. This new helicopter will allow us to expand our capabilities and continue to provide world-class tours and charters to the New York area. The entire team at PHI MRO Services has been amazing to work with from start to finish, from finding the right ship to making sure it was completed on time. We look forward to a long and continued relationship with them and adding to our fleet in the future."

PHI's tenured aircraft mechanics and maintenance technicians expertly maintain a fleet of more than 200 helicopters, including a selection of lease-ready helicopters available for delivery to global operators. With 75 years of industry experience, PHI MRO Services is equipped to handle a wide range of custom modifications and aircraft services to meet the operational and regulatory needs of its customers.

"Adding the 407 was the next step in growth for our company," said Jason Costello, Director of Operations for New York Helicopter. "Working with PHI MRO Services has been phenomenal. They have gone out of their way to make sure the helicopter was configured the way we needed, and the support we have received since delivery has been exceptional. I am very pleased with how the helicopter has performed already and has continued to meet and exceed all our needs."

PHI MRO Services is committed to supporting the growth and operational success of its maintenance and leasing customers. Its state-of-the-art MRO facility offers more than 170,000 square feet for major inspections, complex modifications, custom upgrades, in-house painting, upholstery and more to support helicopter operators worldwide. PHI MRO Services works closely with customers like New York Helicopter to tailor unique helicopter solutions that meet their operational needs.

For more information about PHI MRO Services' leasing offerings and other aviation solutions, please visit www.phimro.com.

About PHI MRO Services

From routine maintenance and inspections to complex modifications, PHI MRO Services offers a comprehensive suite of MRO services and capabilities to meet customer needs. PHI's skilled team of experienced engineers, mechanics, and maintenance technicians have the training and certification to service a wide variety of helicopter models and engine types. PHI MRO Services is a certified AS9110, FAA and EASA Part 145 repair station.

Located in Lafayette, Louisiana, USA, PHI's state-of-the-art maintenance and repair facility is recognized as a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Certified Repair Station with DAR/DER authorization. It has service center certification from major OEMs, including Leonardo and Sikorsky, and is an Authorized Maintenance Center for Rolls-Royce. Having a full-service MRO facility and a network of resources strategically positioned worldwide allows PHI to swiftly meet the requirements of multiple international regulators to support customer operations globally. PHI MRO Services is a division of PHI Group.

About New York Helicopter

New York Helicopter charter is a leading tour operator in the New York metro area. Operating out of two locations, one in the downtown heliport in Manhattan and another in Kearny, New Jersey, New York Helicopter charter provides a world-class sightseeing operation for tourists in the New York area.

Additionally, New York Helicopter provides charter services to/from all areas of the New York metro area, including luxury transportation to the Hamptons; Boston, Mass.; and Washington, DC; and airport transfers between the three major airports and Manhattan.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Cory Clark

PHI MRO Services

337-272-4977

[email protected]

SOURCE PHI MRO Services