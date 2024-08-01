PHI MRO Services Awarded Two (2) Bell 407 Completions by Louisiana State Police

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PHI MRO Services, a global leader in helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, announced today at the 2024 Airborne Public Safety Association Conference (APSCON) that it has been awarded a completion contract for two Bell 407 GXis by the Louisiana State Police's Air Support Unit.

The Bell 407 GXi helicopters—known for their advanced avionics, powerful performance and versatile applications—will undergo comprehensive completion services at PHI's state-of-the-art MRO facility in Lafayette, La. These services will include the installation of mission-specific equipment, avionics integration and custom interior modifications tailored to the operational needs of the Louisiana State Police. This significant contract underscores PHI MRO Services' reputation for excellence and its role in enhancing public safety aviation capabilities by serving the law enforcement and government markets.

Scott McCarty, CEO of PHI Group stated, "PHI is honored to be chosen by the Louisiana State Police to provide comprehensive completion support for their new Bell 407 GXis. For 75 years, our team has maintained, completed and integrated technologies for customers around the world, and we look forward to providing this critical aviation support to our home state of Louisiana."

PHI MRO Services has a long-standing history of delivering MRO services to a diverse range of clients, including law enforcement and government agencies, emergency medical service providers and commercial operators. With a dedicated team of over 100 skilled professionals and a 200,000-square-foot facility equipped with the latest technological advancements, PHI ensures the highest standards of safety and quality in all its operations.

For more information about PHI MRO Services and its comprehensive range of offerings, visit www.phimro.com.

From routine maintenance and inspections to complex modifications, PHI MRO Services offers a comprehensive suite of MRO services and capabilities to meet customer needs. PHI's skilled team of experienced engineers, mechanics and maintenance technicians have the training and certification to service a wide variety of helicopter models and engine types. PHI MRO Services is a certified AS9110, FAA and EASA Part 145 repair station.

Located in Lafayette, La., USA, PHI's state-of-the-art maintenance and repair facility is recognized as a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Certified Repair Station with DAR/DER authorization. It has service center certification from major OEMs, including Leonardo and Sikorsky, and is an Authorized Maintenance Center for Rolls-Royce. Having a full-service MRO facility and a network of resources strategically positioned worldwide allows PHI to swiftly meet the requirements of multiple international regulators to support customer operations globally. PHI MRO Services is a division of PHI Group. For more information, visit www.phimro.com.

Cory Clark

Director, Business Development

PHI MRO Services

337-272-4977

[email protected]

