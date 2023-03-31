PHI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds PLDT Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 7, 2023

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased PLDT between January 1, 2019 and December 19, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 7, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, PLDT Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were capital spending budget overruns; (2) defendants failed to address weaknesses that allowed such budget overruns; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

