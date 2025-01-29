Phi Theta Kappa Exposé: New Book "Saving PTK" Exposes Toxic Systemic Issues Within Phi Theta Kappa

VICTORIA, Texas, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saving PTK: The Whistleblower's Fight for Truth and Change, by Toni Marek, examines concerns about Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the nation's largest honor society for community college students, and the challenges that have shaped the past decade.

A decade ago, Marek was among the first to publicly raise concerns about PTK's leadership and culture. Since then, many of the same problematic patterns have reached recruitment, financial decision-making, and governance, with PTK now reaching nearly one million students annually.

With firsthand accounts from former PTK employees, whistleblowers, and affected students, Saving PTK brings to light perspectives on the organization's leadership and recruitment tactics.

Examining Membership and Scholarship Marketing

PTK markets itself as an elite honor society, stating that it recognizes the "Top 10%" of students and offers access to $246 million in exclusive scholarships. However, publicly available data raises questions about these claims:

In some colleges, 30% to 60% of students are eligible for PTK membership, exceeding the widely advertised "Top 10%" threshold.

A significant portion of PTK's advertised exclusive scholarships are open to all students, not just members.

PTK has stated that "the average member receives $2,500 per year in scholarships," but available financial reports do not confirm this as a median outcome for all members.

"PTK has faced scrutiny before," said Marek. "Rather than shifting toward greater transparency, the organization has continued expanding its reach without accountability."

Leadership and Financial Priorities

The book also examines PTK's financial priorities and governance.

PTK's net income declined by $5.6 million between 2021 and 2023, from a $4.7 million surplus to a $900,000 deficit, according to publicly available financial reports.

During this period, CEO Lynn Tincher-Ladner's salary increased by 49%, reaching $386,564 in 2023.

salary increased by 49%, reaching in 2023. Tincher-Ladner's spouse currently holds a role within PTK Foundation while receiving compensation from PTK, raising governance questions from some observers.

Employee and Workplace Perspectives

Beyond financial matters, Saving PTK explores perspectives on PTK's internal culture, as described by former employees who contributed to the book.

A former PTK executive describes an environment where raising concerns was difficult.

A membership services team member shares that questions about PTK's eligibility claims were met with resistance.

A former marketing professional discusses how recruitment messaging was designed to maximize membership numbers with disregard to ethics.

A Call for Transparency

To encourage discussion and transparency, Marek has launched a Change.org petition addressing concerns about PTK's governance, recruitment, and financial oversight.

Sign the petition here: change.org/savephithetakappa

"This book and petition aim to bring attention to ignored concerns that students and employees have raised over the years," said Marek.

Availability

Saving PTK: The Whistleblower's Fight for Truth and Change will be available for pre-order on Amazon.com in early February 2025, with an official release date of April 3, 2025. More information can be found at www.andthenshespokeup.com .

Disclaimer

This book reflects the good faith opinions of the author and contributors and is not endorsed by Phi Theta Kappa.

