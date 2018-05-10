Phibro Events and Innovations Expand Dairy Industry Collaboration, Knowledge of DCAD Nutrition

Top dairy nutrition experts participated in Phibro's third DCAD Think Tank. The group, which included veterinarians, researchers and animal nutritionists, spent three days sharing findings related to acid-base physiology, calcium, magnesium and vitamin D metabolism and the interrelationships each of these have with hypocalcemia.

"The fact that so many dairy nutrition experts attended, from as far away as Europe, illustrates the significance of DCAD balancing in optimizing dairy cow health and performance," says Jim Chapman, Ph.D., Dipl. ACAN ACAP, director of research and technical services, Phibro. "The DCAD Think Tank is the latest example of Phibro's ongoing commitment to helping bring forth new research and knowledge around prepartum DCAD nutrition and other factors impacting dairy cow health."

The DCAD Think Tank expands upon Phibro's history of helping dairy farmers mitigate low blood calcium, which may lead to reduced hypocalcemia, among the most prevalent metabolic diseases affecting transition dairy cows. Phibro has invested in other innovations in this area, including:

The company continues to expand its portfolio for Animate ®, an anionic mineral that helps to optimize calcium metabolism. This helps reduce the negative impact hypocalcemia can have on cow health, milk production and fertility.

®, an anionic mineral that helps to optimize calcium metabolism. This helps reduce the negative impact hypocalcemia can have on cow health, milk production and fertility. Animate has been formulated to be highly palatable, so it can be fed in a fully acidified program without decreasing dry matter intake.

has been formulated to be highly palatable, so it can be fed in a fully acidified program without decreasing dry matter intake. In 2017, Phibro opened a 63,000-square-foot facility in Quincy, Illinois , that includes a state-of-the-art product development laboratory.

, that includes a state-of-the-art product development laboratory. The Animate web site, www.animate-dairy.com, houses resources that provide detailed tips for managing negative DCAD programs.

"The DCAD Think Tank created a platform for the free and open exchange of research ideas, allowing us to share challenges associated with managing calcium metabolism in dairy cows," says Dr. Bill Weiss, Ph.D., Dipl. ACAN, professor, Department of Animal Sciences, The Ohio State University. "As an academic researcher, I greatly appreciate hearing from those who work out in the field; it sparks ideas for future research projects."

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for use in the production of poultry, swine, cattle, dairy and aquaculture. For more information, visit pahc.com.

From hosting the DCAD Think Tank to opening a state-of-the-art innovation lab, Phibro Animal Health Corporation is heavily invested in transition dairy cow diet management. Why should your herd managers prioritize understanding and balancing DCAD for your dairy operation?

Five Reasons to Make Understanding DCAD Nutrition a Priority

Estimates show that implementing a properly balanced negative DCAD diet may return a 4-to-1 payback. Cows affected by subclinical hypocalcemia (SCH) are less productive and less profitable, costing dairymen an estimated $125 per case. Hypocalcemic cows have increased odds of developing retained placentas, metritis and displaced abomasums. Feeding a negative DCAD diet prior to calving may enhance fertility and lead to a reduced risk of developing hypocalcemia. Feeding pre-fresh cows a DCAD diet may increase milk yields. A team of experienced dairy technical specialists is just a click away (animate-dairy.com), ready to help you determine the prepartum DCAD diet that's right for your herd.

