Phifer Introduces New 2021 Phifertex Additions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phifer's 2021 Phifertex additions bring 16 fresh new outdoor fabrics to the already existing 186 options in the popular line. The additions reflect the current season's trends and address the needs of today's outdoor market.

Three new and noteworthy sling constructions bring a sleek and textural spin on the traditional wicker weave. This 37"x 22" fabric has excellent coverage and contours easily during fabrication. Gannon Luxe, Gannon Granite and Gannon Mocha represent the best-selling neutral shades in this construction.

New 2021 Phifertex stock additions New 2021 Phifertex fabric in Streamline Azure

Great for sling or umbrella applications, three new Phifertex Plus Dupioni fabrics offer refreshing pastels with a modern twist in hues of Puree and Ice Blue. Andorra, a more earth-toned option, brings warmth as a familiar brick shade.

Phifer's popular Charm wicker weave offers three new colorful options as Charm Mist, Charm Tango and Charm Ice Blue. Burke, a textural dobby, emerges as moodier neutrals with Burke Topaz or lighter cool tones with Burke Riviera.

Phifertex Stripes boasts three new fabrics ranging from warm neutrals to cool blues. Brooklyn Stripe Clay incorporates trending burnt oranges, while Cole Stripe Riviera features a refreshing blue and aqua palette. The Gradient Cabana Silvermist incorporates modern neutral gray with crisp and clean white.

Finally, two new contemporary jacquards complete the 2021 stock additions. Streamline Azure boasts shades of navy and poolside blue for a bold color choice while Streamline Pewter speaks to the industrial gray trend.

Influenced by contemporary design and organic color, Phifer's new 2021 Phifertex Additions are certain to enhance your outdoor furniture!

