Phigenics announces new diagnostic to detect Legionella serogroup and species in building water systems

WARRENVILLE, Ill., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phigenics is proud to announce PVT (Phigenics Validation Test) Next Day LegiPlex™ PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction). The diagnostic delivers rapid results by providing the serogroup and/or non-pneumophila species of Legionella present in a water sample the day after sampling. LegiPlex is a simultaneous multi-reaction (multiplex) real-time PCR for the detection of Legionella pneumophila sg 1, Legionella pneumophila sg 2-15, and Legionella species. The assay achieves compliance under International Standards Organization (ISO) 12869:2019 for limit of detection and specificity.

"LegiPlex was developed as an improvement to the current Next Day Legionella PCR due to the market need for a rapid, serogroup specific Legionella PCR. There is no other PCR diagnostic available that detects the serogroup level. By combining three reactions into one tube, LegiPlex provides the most efficient and accurate next-day negative screen results available," says Katie Fisher, Research Associate at Phigenics.

Industry guidance supports the use of molecular methods for Legionella testing. VHA Directive 1061 Appendix C and ASHRAE Guideline 12-2021 Appendix C both include language supporting the use of PCR as a negative screen strategy. The negative screen strategy enables broader testing of an entire facility and can lead to a more focused

approach for culture testing of PCR-positive locations. In addition, the CDC Legionella Toolkit for Routine Testing (page 24) also recommends the consideration of PCR as a test method.

PVT Next Day LegiPlex PCR is faster, more accurate and more comprehensive. It can be used to enhance validation strategies as part of a comprehensive Water Management Program (WMP) that is aligned with ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 188. PVT Next Day LegiPlex PCR, when used as a negative screen, has a 99.9% negative predictive value (NPV). Molecular results of the type of Legionella present in a water sample provide building owners with critical data about the safety of their water systems, allowing them to make defensible decisions the day after sampling. For more information on how PVT Next Day LegiPlex PCR can improve your Water Management Team's decision making and mitigate the risk of waterborne pathogens, visit https://info.phigenics.com/testing .

Phigenics sells Comprehensive Water Management Programs . Facility managers and building owners use these programs to optimize the total cost of their water systems by improving safety and efficiency. These programs include regulatory compliance, data management and water testing analytical services, including Legionella testing services. As a non-conflicted, third party, Phigenics provides independent verification and validation that programs are defensible and water management goals have been achieved in the most cost-effective manner.

