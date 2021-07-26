Phigenics Announces New Diagnostic To Detect Viable And Viable But Non-Culturable Legionella

WARRENVILLE, Ill., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phigenics is pleased to announce a new diagnostic tool, PVT (Phigenics Validation Test) VIABLE™ (Viability Identification Assay by Legionella Enrichment). PVT VIABLE combines Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) detection and culture technology to rapidly detect all forms of viable Legionella bacteria found in building water systems in as little as 72 hours. This includes the ability to resuscitate stressed, potentially infective, viable but non-culturable (VBNC) cells that are undetectable using the ISO 11731 spread plates. PVT VIABLE has the unique ability to differentiate dead Legionella from VBNC Legionella. This aspect is especially useful in water systems disinfected with monochloramines.

"PVT VIABLE is a revolutionary diagnostic that will improve validation testing for Legionella. When used within an ANSI/ASHRAE 188 aligned WMP, this innovative diagnostic will help prevent disease and injury from Legionella infections associated with building water systems. We finally have a reliable, practical diagnostic that can detect viable Legionella AND VBNC Legionella with a very rapid turnaround time. PVT VIABLE effectively eliminates the limitations of the ISO 11731 method and will allow Water Management Teams to make the most defensible decisions concerning their water systems," says Leah Wickenberg, Product Research and Development Supervisor at Phigenics.

PVT VIABLE features our exclusive LegiPlex™ technology, providing results faster and with the highest sensitivity of any commercially available PCR diagnostic. LegiPlex detects and differentiates Legionella pneumophila serogroup 1, Legionella pneumophila serogroup 2-15, and Legionella non-pneumophila species. PVT VIABLE offers the fastest turnaround time and most defensible results of any culture based diagnostic available today.

For more information on how PVT VIABLE can improve your Water Management Team's decision making and mitigate the risk of waterborne pathogens, visit https://info.phigenics.com/testing .

About Phigenics:

Phigenics sells Comprehensive Water Management Programs . Facility managers and building owners use these programs to optimize the total cost of their water systems by improving safety and efficiency. These programs include regulatory compliance, data management and water testing analytical services, including Legionella testing services. As a non-conflicted, third party, Phigenics provides independent verification and validation that programs are defensible and water management goals have been achieved in the most cost-effective manner.

