Phigenics is participating in the 2020 Society of American Military Engineers Virtual Federal Small Business Conference

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phigenics will be participating in the Society of American Military Engineers 2020 Virtual Federal Small Business Conference on November 4-6, 2020. Resources related to Comprehensive Water Management Programs for Veteran Affairs Medical Centers and Facilities will be available for viewing in the virtual booth. Resources include: product descriptions, videos, brochures, and press releases. Michael P. Doyle, P.E., LEED AP, Phigenics VP of Operations - Principa l, Gwyn Hahn, Phigenics Commercial Contracts Manager , and Carrie Wyrick, Phigenics Government Contracts Manager will be in attendance via the chat feature. Virtual conferences attendees are encouraged to stop by the Phigenics virtual booth to learn more about VHA Directive 1061 aligned Comprehensive Water Management Programs, Legionella, dental and sterile processing testing and water monitoring and water age control equipment.

Those interested in learning more about Phigenics' water management services for VA Medical Centers and Facilities can visit: https://info.phigenics.com/va

About Phigenics

Phigenics sells comprehensive water management programs. Facility managers and building owners use these programs to optimize the total cost of their water systems by improving safety and efficiency. These programs include regulatory compliance, data management and water testing analytical services, including Legionella testing services. As a non-conflicted, third party, Phigenics provides independent verification and validation that programs are defensible and water management goals have been achieved in the most cost-effective manner.



