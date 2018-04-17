Phigenics Launches Its Next Day Legionella PCR Validation Test

This new testing service offered by Phigenics detects Legionella DNA by the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), which is the exponential amplification of a target sequence of DNA. Facility managers and building owners rely on the detection of Legionella sp. DNA for fast, preliminary results to indicate whether or not building water systems are well-managed. The use of PCR in water validation testing was instrumental in allowing New York City health officials to rapidly identify the source of a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in 2015.

The provision of the defensible, guaranteed Next Day Legionella PCR result is due to Phigenics' Ultra-Rapid DNA Extraction (P.U.R.E.)™ protocol. "The new, innovative and advanced P.U.R.E.™ protocol provides superior results sooner," says Dr. WillIam McCoy, Phigenics Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "When compared to traditional Legionella ISO 11731 culture results, the negative predictive value of this test is ≥ 99%." A limitation of the detection method, as with currently marketed PCR products, is that it cannot differentiate between viable and non-viable Legionella. Therefore, the new protocol is primarily useful as a negative screen to predict culture-negative results in building water systems.

The Next Day Legionella PCR is an enhancement to the industry-leading PVT PREMIUM product line, which delivers the fastest, most accurate and most comprehensive Legionella testing service. The PVT PREMIUM Potable and PVT PREMIUM Utility testing services apply both the TimeZero™ test method and P.U.R.E.™ protocol. Results from these tests are useful for the validation of biological hazard control in water systems such as those in healthcare facilities, hotels, commercial buildings, cooling towers, pools, spas, and from any other water systems in the built environment.

Those interested in learning more about how to reduce Legionella risk and utilize new Legionella testing methods to validate hazard control are invited to attend an informational webinar (https://goo.gl/iCrkcG) on May 22 at 10AM CT.

Phigenics is an independent water management company that helps building owners and facility managers develop and implement enterprise water and Legionella risk management programs. These programs include regulatory compliance (ASHRAE Standard 188 and CMS Requirement (S&C) 17-30), data management and water testing analytical services. As an independent Legionella testing company and Legionella consulting company, Phigenics provides verification and validation that programs are defensible and water management goals have been achieved in the most cost-effective manner. To learn more, visit www.phigenics.com.

