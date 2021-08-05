Phigenics new testing services acquire Performance Tested Method certification from the Association of Official Analytical Collaboration

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phigenics is excited to announce that their new diagnostic testing method, MYChrOme™ Culture Plate with MYCOn™ decontamination reagent, has acquired Performance Tested Method (PTM) certification from The Association of Official Analytical Collaboration (AOAC) for the detection of rapid-growing nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). This certification was acquired after extensive validation testing to quantify stability, robustness, and performance in potable and non-potable matrices compared to a FDA method for the detection of NTM. AOAC INTERNATIONAL is an internationally recognized, independent third-party organization for the development and certification of standard methods. AOAC is a global authority on method validation and laboratory quality assurance.

"MYChrOme is a revolutionary innovation for environmental NTM detection. Disease caused by these bacteria are often associated with building water systems such as hospitals, assisted living facilities, hotels and university buildings. The incidence of disease from NTMs has been dramatically rising every single year yet there has been very little progress to improve existing conditions. As the first chromogenic agar for the bacteria, MYChrOme makes detecting and isolating NTM in water samples much easier and faster," says Avneet Chhabra, Phigenics Research & Development NTM Team Lead.

MYChrOme is a patent-pending, chromogenic solid media for the detection, differentiation and enumeration of NTM. Environmental NTM are waterborne pathogenic bacteria that can colonize premise plumbing systems and cause serious disease such as infections of soft tissue and lung. MYChrOme media provides differentiation between rapid-growing NTM and non-mycobacteria. Samples are plated with and without a decontamination step using the MYCOn reagent and results are available in 7 days, compared to current industry standard turnaround time of up to 3 weeks.

The Performance Tested Method (PTM) validation report for MYChrOme and MYCOn is publicly available and can be provided upon request.This is the first method for nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) certified by the AOAC Research Institute and the first NTM-specific chromogenic agar. This method provides faster and more accurate NTM detection in order to help reduce disease and injury caused by this waterborne pathogen.

MYChrOme will be commercially available from Phigenics later this year. For more information about MYChrOme visit: https://info.phigenics.com/testing

About Phigenics:

Phigenics sells Comprehensive Water Management Programs . Facility managers and building owners use these programs to optimize the total cost of their water systems by improving safety and efficiency. These programs include regulatory compliance, data management, and water testing analytical services, including Legionella testing services. As a non-conflicted, third party, Phigenics provides independent verification and validation that programs are defensible and water management goals have been achieved in the most cost-effective manner.

