Phigenics offers solutions for VHA Directive 1061 updates

WARRENVILLE, Ill., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Healthcare Administration (VHA) published an updated version of the VHA Directive 1061 on February 16, 2021. VHA Directive 1061 "addresses the prevention of healthcare associated Legionella disease and scald injury from water systems in VHA buildings." Updates include: "provisions related to non-potable water, provisions on environmental Legionella testing and actions for potable water systems, and updates to definitions for Legionella disease surveillance." VA healthcare facilities have the choice to initially conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for Legionella detection to screen for negative samples followed by cultures, which require 10 days of incubation, only at the PCR-positive locations. Negative screening is faster and more cost-efficient because most sampling locations within VHA facilities will be PCR-negative and culture-negative. PCR molecular marker tests are done by exponentially amplifying a target sequence of DNA. Facility managers rely on the detection of Legionella DNA for fast, preliminary results to indicate whether or not building water systems are well-managed. Negative screening provides a scientifically defensible approach to quickly focus on areas and fixtures in the facility that may require upgraded microbial control.

Phigenics, an independent provider of water management programs offers the Legionella Next Day PCR which provides a high-value negative screen for Legionella. Results from the Next Day Legionella PCR are useful for the validation of biological hazard control in VHA water systems and other built environment water systems. The provision of the defensible, guaranteed Next Day Legionella PCR result is due to Phigenics' Ultra-Rapid DNA Extraction (P.U.R.E.)™ protocol. The protocol enables a next day result, rapidly providing critical data to building owners about their water system safety. Dr. WillIam McCoy, Phigenics Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer explains, "When compared to traditional Legionella ISO 11731 culture results, the negative predictive value of this test is >99%."

