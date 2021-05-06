Phigenics offers The Joint Commission Standard EC.02.05.02 aligned Water Management Programs

WARRENVILLE, Ill., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phigenics LLC Comprehensive Water Management Programs are in alignment with The Joint Commission (TJC) Standard Environment of Care (EC) 02.05.02 which was approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on January 7, 2021. It was issued March 19, 2021 and will go into effect January 1, 2022. The TJC standard will require all healthcare facilities, specifically hospitals and nursing care facilities, to have water management programs which "addresses Legionella and other waterborne pathogens."

Your comprehensive and defensible WMP, developed and implemented with guidance from Phigenics, will meet all the requirements of TJC Standard EC.02.05.02, in addition to other industry guidance including ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 188 and ANSI/ASHRAE Guideline 12-2020. Your Water Management Team (WMT) will be supported with on-going confirmation of implementation (verification) and effectiveness (validation). Every Phigenics-facilitated WMP is configured for the specific building water system in each organization to deliver highly defensible results. To see if your WMP is in alignment with the requirements of TJC Standard EC.0.05.02 visit https://info.phigenics.com/industryguidance . On May 13th, Phigenics is hosting a free educational webinar titled "How to Effectively Prepare for Joint Commission Surveys", which will cover how to meet the new water management program requirements. Click here to register.

About Phigenics

Phigenics sells Comprehensive Water Management Programs . Facility managers and building owners use these programs to optimize the total cost of their water systems by improving safety and efficiency. These programs include regulatory compliance, data management and water testing analytical services, including Legionella testing services. As a non-conflicted, third party, Phigenics provides independent verification and validation that programs are defensible and water management goals have been achieved in the most cost-effective manner.

