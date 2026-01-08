PHIL and Sprout Pharmaceuticals Expand Their Affordable Direct-to-Patient Access Program for Addyi(flibanserin)

PHIL expands direct-to-patient access to Addyi for as low as $40 per year with commercial insurance coverage or $149 per month cash whether accessed through telehealth or a doctor's office.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PHIL, the technology-powered patient access platform designed to help patients get easy and affordable access to their prescribed medications, and Sprout Pharmaceuticals, today announced that they have expanded Sprout's direct-to-patient program for Addyi (flibanserin). Addyi has recently received an expanded indication from the FDA and is now approved to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in women less than 65 years of age. Addyi, an HSDD therapy developed by Sprout Pharmaceuticals, is made for women experiencing distressing low desire and is the only FDA-approved pill proven to increase a woman's sex drive in both premenopausal and postmenopausal women.

The goal of the expanded direct-to-patient program is to help patients prescribed Addyi have a more accessible, convenient, and affordable path to start and remain on therapy. Addyi's robust direct-to-patient solution powered by PHIL, offers seamless medication access with telemedicine services, the lowest out-of-pocket cost for commercially insured and cash-pay patients, and free home delivery across the U.S. Through PHILRx, Addyi may cost as low as $40 per year with commercial insurance coverage or $149 per month for cash pay. All patients receive free home delivery. Healthcare providers can send prescriptions to PHILRx through their EMR. For more information, see phil.us/addyi.

"The best patient experience begins with affordable access. We're incredibly proud of our partnership with PHIL because it ensures that women prescribed Addyi, whether through an in-office visit or telehealth, can obtain the medication at the right price. Today 80% of Addyi patients pay under $100 per month through PHILRx, with more than half paying $40 annually with insurance coverage. This program delivers on exactly what we set out to do, it removes longstanding barriers to access in women's sexual health," said Cindy Eckert, CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals.

Whether prescriptions come from an in-office doctor or a telehealth provider, PHIL helps make the prescription experience simple, convenient, and affordable. Patients prescribed Addyi can receive their prescription on time and at their doorstep — with affordability support designed to help patients pay the lowest out-of-pocket cost available. Additionally, PHIL offers proactive refill support to help patients stay adherent to therapy.

"Patients deserve a medication access experience that's as modern as the science," said Deepak Thomas, Founder & CEO of PHIL. "When a clinician decides Addyi is appropriate, PHIL helps remove barriers commonly found in traditional access challenges, with an affordability-first approach that's built around the patient."

