Phil Bongiorno Joins AMCP as Vice President, Policy & Government Relations

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP announced today that Phil Bongiorno has joined the organization as vice president, policy & government relations. In this role, he will oversee AMCP's many advocacy efforts to advance managed care pharmacy principles and practices through health care legislation and regulation at both the federal and state levels.

"Phil is an accomplished senior leader who has successfully managed many health care and public policy advocacy campaigns," said AMCP CEO Susan A. Cantrell, RPh, CAE. "AMCP is fortunate to have him on the team, particularly as we enter a historic election season where health care and pharmaceutical issues are foremost on the minds of candidates and voters alike. We look forward to having Phil help advance our work of ensuring patients get the medications they need at a cost they can afford."

Bongiorno has more than 20 years of health care association leadership experience. Prior to joining AMCP, he was the executive director of the Home Care Association of America since 2014 and was responsible for the association's overall operations, including strategic planning, financial management, membership development, education, advocacy, and public affairs.

Prior experience includes serving as director of government relations for the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS), senior director of government relations as the American Academy of Audiology, head of federal affairs and public health and scientific affairs at the College of American Pathologists, and director of the American Public Health Association. Bongiorno earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Among his many accomplishments, while at STS, he was instrumental in promoting the value and utilization of the STS National Database and its component registries. Bongiorno also led an effort to secure an innovative Medicare National Coverage Determination mandating provider participation in a society-sponsored national clinical registry, which was recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This work was a contributing factor in physician reimbursement reform and the Medicare value-based payment model.

"I am excited to join AMCP and help lead the association's efforts in demonstrating the value of managed care pharmacy and its contributions to quality patient outcomes," says Bongiorno. "I look forward to building on AMCP's legislative and regulatory work to optimize pharmacy benefits and ensure that millions of Americans get the best care possible at a reasonable cost."

