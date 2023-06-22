Phil Duff, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of SYSPRO, Recognized by SIIA with CODiE Lifetime Achievement Award; Scott Hebert, CEO of SYSPRO USA, Named Finalist for Business Technology Leadership

Awards Recognize Executives' Commitment of SYSPRO's Leadership to Creating a Culture of Excellence, Kindness and Collaboration

TUSTIN, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO , a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, announced that the company's co-founder and executive chairman, Phil Duff, received the CODiE Lifetime Achievement Award, and SYSPRO USA CEO Scott Hebert was named a finalist for Business Technology Leadership as part of the 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business Technology products across the country and around the world.

"SYSPRO has grown into the global ERP provider that it is today thanks to the incredible efforts of SYSPRO's people," Duff said. "I want the company to always make the best decisions for its customers, partners and employees, and that's why we've prioritized building a community that focuses on integrity and authenticity. I'm grateful to SIIA for the recognition and, in turn, I want to recognize the many, many SYSPRO employees without whom the company could have never achieved so many great things."

This is the second year in a row that SYSPRO has been recognized by SIIA. In 2022, SYSPRO won the CODiE for Best ERP Solution . SYSPRO was also a CODiE winner in 2019 and a finalist in 2020.

SYSPRO USA CEO Scott Hebert added, "We've built a culture of excellence, collaboration and kindness that has empowered SYSPRO employees to go the extra mile for customers and identify solutions when the problems are hard. I'm very honored to receive the recognition from SIAA not just on my own behalf, but on behalf of the entire SYSPRO team."

"The 2023 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best! Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/celebrate-finalists/

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com

