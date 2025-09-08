Phil Gillespie Named Chief Financial Officer of Certified Group

New CFO to Support Company's Growth and TIC Market Expansion

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Group today announced the appointment of Phil Gillespie as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance, Mr. Gillespie brings extensive leadership across the healthcare, consumer products, and industrial chemicals sectors, further strengthening the company's world-class executive team.

Previously CFO of Polytek Development Corporation, Mr. Gillespie guided the company through its post-pandemic recovery, driving significant improvements in cash flow and profitability. His expertise in long-term capital strategy and deep experience with both private and public investors uniquely positions him to help lead Certified Group into its next phase of growth and transformation.

Move will help enhance operational performance and provide value to clients and the broader TIC community. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Phil to Certified Group," said David Morgan, CEO of Certified Group. "His proven financial expertise, ability to drive margin expansion, and success in leading M&A-driven organizations will be instrumental as we continue to scale. Phil's leadership will strengthen our financial discipline, enhance operational performance, and ensure we deliver lasting value to clients and the broader TIC industry."

Certified Group has achieved strong growth and margin expansion in recent years, significantly expanding its geographic footprint and service offerings across North America and Europe. With a growing network of laboratories and rising demand for testing and regulatory consulting services, the company is focused on building a resilient, future-ready infrastructure to serve regulated industries across multiple sectors.

As CFO, Mr. Gillespie will oversee Certified Group's financial strategy and operations, partnering with the Executive Leadership Team to ensure sustainable growth and long-term profitability across its multi-site laboratory network.

"I'm honored to join Certified Group and excited to be part of the leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth," said Mr. Gillespie. "I look forward to working alongside world-class investors like Warburg Pincus and Tilia Holdings and have every confidence that together we can deliver value while advancing the company's mission to provide trusted, science-based solutions that safeguard quality and safety for consumers worldwide."

About Certified Group

Certified Group is committed to delivering innovative scientific solutions and expertise to ensure consumer trust in the products they consume – So The World Can Trust In What It Consumes™. As a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, certification, and audit services, Certified Group encompasses Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), FSNS Certification & Audit, Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. The company serves a wide range of industries, including food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, nicotine, cannabis, and hemp.

For more information, visit the Certified Group website.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Wilkins

Sr. Director, Commercial Ops & Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Certified Group