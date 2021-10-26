Phil Ivey and The Shoe Surgeon Launch World's First Multiverse NFT on New Moments' Marketplace

"By launching Moments, we are taking the world of NFTs to a new realm, that of the Multiverse NFT. We are incredibly excited to launch Moments with three incredible partners, Phil Ivey, The Shoe Surgeon, and Sneaker Con as our first drop," said Meysam Moradpour, general manager for A5 Labs' Innovation Lab. "We are immortalizing culture's most significant moments on the blockchain, forever connecting celebrated Icons and events with the collectors who want to own a piece of history; that is what makes Moments special and different."

With Moments, each multiverse NFT offers collectors three unique dimensions to allow them to own a historical moment and live it in the physical world and metaverse — related to that Moment. Phil Ivey's unique NFT Moments offers collectors a truly innovative digital collectible that unlocks a multidimensional experience into his world.

First Dimension: The highest bidder will own one of the world's most intense bluffs, a defining moment in the history of poker. The Moment captures a High Stakes poker battle between Phil and Tom Dwan , another legendary icon in the poker community. It is symbolic of the essence of poker and as an immortalized NFT it is a cultural heritage.

, another legendary icon in the poker community. It is symbolic of the essence of poker and as an immortalized NFT it is a cultural heritage. Second Dimension: The winner of this Phil Ivey NFT Moment auction will get an all-expenses-paid luxury trip to Las Vegas to meet and play poker with Phil Ivey in a high-stakes cash game.

to meet and play poker with in a high-stakes cash game. Third Dimension: The final dimension is a limited edition The Shoe Surgeon x Phil Ivey Hybrid Sneaker, tied to the poker bluff moment, and can be worn in the metaverse and real life. This sneaker is the first-ever metaverse creation made by the L.A.-based celebrity custom sneaker designer.

Moments drops are carefully curated with a keen eye for their global significance and impact. The Moments brand will be launched alongside this NFT on October 28th at an invite-only NFT Halloween NFT Party sponsored by Integral . Attending guests will receive a free NFT from Integral's exclusive 'DeFi Superheroes' collection in cooperation with designers behind the super high-in-demand NFT collectibles 'Bored Ape Yacht Club'. To learn more about Moments and upcoming drops, visit moments.auction for the English audience or moments.cc for the Chinese audience.

Launched by Silicon Valley-based A5 Labs in 2021, Moments is a premier curator and provider of iconic moments. Moments specializes in immortalizing culture's most significant moments on the blockchain, forever connecting celebrated Icons and their accomplishments with the collectors who most admire them.

