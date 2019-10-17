Phil Mickelson and Li Haotong Bring Their Star Power to Macao

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) today announced that five-time Major Champion Phil Mickelson and rising star Li Haotong will be the company's guests in Macao on October 21. The visit will be highlighted by a youth clinic conducted by the two golfers. The trip will be first visit to Macao for Mickelson, the World Golf Hall of Famer.

"We are excited to have Phil and Haotong in Macao and look forward to them interacting with our guests and the local community," said Rob Goldstein, the company's president and chief operating officer. "This is yet another opportunity to put a spotlight on Macao as a world-class leisure and business tourism destination. Phil Mickelson has a tremendous international following and Haotong's popularity is only going to continue to rise, especially as he plays in events like the 2019 President's Cup later this year. It will be great to have them both in Macao."

"I'm honored to join Las Vegas Sands and especially excited to share my passion for golf with young athletes in Macao," said Mickelson. "Golf has taught me so many lessons about the importance of sportsmanship, respect, and commitment, and I look forward to sharing those important values with the young people during my visit."

"To stand beside one of my role models and a legend of the sport in Macao will be a special experience," said Li. "As golf continues to grow in China I'm proud to be an ambassador for the sport. Golf has great potential to be liked and played by Chinese people. Here in Macao where East meets West, golf is a bridge to bring people of all ages and walks of life together."

This event is just one example of Las Vegas Sands role in bringing world-class sporting events and professional athletes to Macao. Sands has demonstrated its commitment to increasing access to opportunities for young people in Macao through its partnerships with ambassadors like British football icon David Beckham.

Phil Mickelson has been playing professionally since 1992 and is a five-time major champion, which includes three Green Jackets and one title each at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. He became a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012, and his 44 PGA TOUR victories rank ninth all time. Mickelson has been inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings for more than 25 consecutive years, the first player in the sport ever to do so. He has represented the United States in team events for 24 consecutive appearances, 12 consecutive times in the Presidents Cup and 12 consecutive Ryder Cups, all American records.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for 50,000 team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares charitable giving and community engagement program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

