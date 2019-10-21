Phil Mickelson and Li Haotong Inspire Junior Golfers in Macao

The stars took part in a morning Pro-Am Tournament at Macao Golf and Country Club, followed by the highlight of the day, a junior golf clinic with 30 young golfers from the Macao Junior Golf Club Association, the Zhang Lianwei Sports Development Foundation and Macao Special Olympics.

Boasting two European Tour victories at the age of 24 and rated as one of the most exciting up and coming players in the game, Li made a huge impression at the golf clinic, demonstrating his putting acumen and participating in a lively skills challenge.

"We had a lot of fun coaching some promising young golfers today. It was an inspiring afternoon for us all and I hope they'll walk away with a few helpful pointers. The young athletes here seem very dedicated to improving their skills. It is so exciting to see that golf is loved and played by so many young people here in Macao," said Li.

Mickelson, who was visiting Macao for the first time, commented: "During my career I have been fortunate to travel the world playing golf and to come to new places like Macao is very special. I'm very grateful to have this opportunity and have enjoyed my stay here at The Venetian."

Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: "Sands China has always placed importance on leveraging our entertainment and leisure events to give the local community a chance to interact with some of the leading figures in their industries. We hope this youth clinic inspires its participants to work hard for their goals while learning from these two exceptional professionals as they share their skills and passion for their sport."

This event is just one example of Las Vegas Sands role in bringing sporting events and professional athletes to Macao. Sands has demonstrated its commitment to increasing access to opportunities for young people in Macao through its partnerships with ambassadors like British football icon David Beckham.

Hetzer Siu Yu Hong, chief executive officer of Macao Special Olympics, said: "Sands China has established a long history of engaging with our athletes. Our members have thoroughly enjoyed their interactions with superstars like David Beckham at Sands China's events, and they were very excited to be meeting two famous professional golfers at this clinic. MSO is grateful to Sands China for their continued effort to support our mission of inclusiveness for Macao's athletes with intellectual disabilities."

Rob Goldstein, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., said: "We are honored to have Phil and Haotong in Macao and glad that they were able to connect with our guests and the local community. We are committed to supporting Macao's transformation into a world-class leisure and business tourism destination and will continue to work with role models like Phil and Haotong who inspire and educate the local community here."

