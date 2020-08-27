Phil Mickelson Wins With Callaway Clubs And Golf Ball

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phil Mickelson put on a dominant performance and cruised to a debut Champions Tour win on Wednesday at the Charles Schwab Series with Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) equipment and an Odyssey Putter. In an impressive showing from tee-to-green, Mickelson shot 61-64-66 to capture a four-shot, wire-to-wire victory.

With the combination of his trusted Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track Golf Ball and MAVRIK Driver, Mickelson led the field in driving distance for the week, averaging 323.7 yards off the tee. His golf ball features Callaway's innovative Triple Track Technology, which utilizes Vernier Hyper Acuity for improved putting alignment and accuracy. Mickelson has been playing with Triple Track Technology on his ball since the beginning of 2019.

His winning driver is engineered with Callaway's A.I. designed Flash Face SS20 to promote fast ball speeds across a more expansive area of the face. Led by the success and popularity of their MAVRIK Drivers, Callaway continues to be the #1 Driver Brand across the major worldwide professional Tours.

"This week is a great example of why I use Callaway equipment," Mickelson said. "I hit so many bombs with my driver, and I have a ton of confidence in my golf ball. I'm feeling really good about my game going forward."

In Mickelson's bag this week from Callaway Golf and Odyssey:

Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero Driver, 9-degree

Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero 3+ Fairway Wood, 13.5-degree

Callaway X Forged Utility 2-iron

Callaway Epic Forged Irons, 4-6

Callaway Apex Pro 7-iron

Callaway Apex MB Irons, 8-PW

Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind Wedges, 54-, 60-, 64-degree

Odyssey White Hot XG PM Putter

Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track Golf Ball

A Callaway Staff Professional since 2004, Mickelson signed a "lifetime extension" in 2017 that ensures that he will use the Company's equipment for the rest of his competitive playing career. With this win, Mickelson has now earned 52 professional victories.

