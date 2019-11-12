Phil Petrozzi Joins California Bank & Trust As Director Of Fiduciary Banking

After joining CB&T in August of this year, Petrozzi has officially assumed responsibilities for developing and managing depository sales and support teams with a fiduciary banking focus. The position, which reports directly to CB&T President Eric Ellingsen, will leverage Petrozzi's expertise in specialty banking for escrow, title, property management, and community association management firms, as well as his extensive background in acquiring deposit relationships with fiduciary and other deposit-centric businesses.

"Phil's depth of experience in building and leading fiduciary banking divisions will position us for even greater growth and opportunity," said Ellingsen. "He is a highly-respected, seasoned banker with a proven record of building strong fiduciary relationships. We're proud to welcome him to California Bank & Trust."

Petrozzi joins CB&T after seven years at Opus Bank, where he first served as Senior Vice President and Senior Managing Director of Fiduciary Banking starting in 2012. Four years later and after creating that bank's Specialty Deposits unit, he was promoted to Senior Vice President and Senior Managing Director of Commercial Depository Services.

In previous positions at City National Bank, Petrozzi was Senior Vice President and Regional Sales Manager for nearly 17 years. During his tenure there, he was in charge of developing and managing the Fiduciary Division's $1.8 billion in core deposits from 1031 exchange accommodators, property management firms and other types of fiduciary organizations.

Petrozzi began his career in sales management roles at Mercantile National Bank, Imperial Bank and Westlands Bank in the Southern California market. In each position, he was a perennial top-ranking sales and business development leader.

He holds affiliations with the American Escrow Association, California Escrow Association, Escrow Institute of California, California Land Title Association, and the Association of Financial Professionals.

About California Bank & Trust

California Bank & Trust has been helping Californians and their businesses grow and prosper for more than 60 years. Today, it is among California's leading banks with more than $11 billion in assets and nearly 90 branch offices located throughout the state. A division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION), CB&T has been voted "Best Bank" by the San Diego Union Tribune for eight consecutive years, and "Best Commercial Bank" for five years in a row. Readers of The Orange County Register have also voted CB&T as the county's "Best Bank" for five consecutive years; and the group has consistently won the Greenwich Excellence Awards for achievement in Middle-Market and Small Business. CB&T provides a full array of financial solutions for businesses and individuals, including commercial banking, business banking, small business lending, treasury management, international banking and wealth management. Its experienced and professional bankers are backed by major resources yet maintain local decision-making authority and regional market and industry expertise. Each is committed to providing clients with valuable economic insights and connecting them with the beneficial business relationships they need in order to succeed.

