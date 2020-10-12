Phil Rosenthal/the Rosenthal Family Foundation and friends to Feed The People this election season

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in order to form a more perfect Union, Phil Rosenthal and the Rosenthal Family Foundation, are excited to announce the formal launch of Somebody Feed The People (SFTP).

SFTP is a national campaign spearheaded by food and democracy lover Phil Rosenthal of "Somebody Feed Phil" (Netflix), raising dollars for organizations providing meals to The People at the polls. Experts are predicting long lines, which for many may be the difference between exercising their civic duty or staying home.

Somebody Feed The People is an inclusive and non-partisan campaign. Anyone who is passionate about making sure The People are fed are invited to join the campaign. People can support efforts in their hometown or a state of their choice, or provide flexible support wherever it is needed most across the country. The Rosenthal Family Foundation is matching contributions up to $250,000 and already has support from a number of Foundation partners and friends, with more to be added in the coming days.

"Food is not only a great unifier; it is also something many of us take for granted. We thought election season would be a perfect time to take hunger off the table at least for one meal while people are at the polls." said organizer, Phil Rosenthal. "Our mission is pretty simple – we just want to Feed the People who have chosen to show up to the polls and are facing long lines."

Initial organizations receiving support include Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen and Pizza to the Polls. Additional organizations receiving funding from the initiative will be announced shortly. These organizations and others are mobilizing food trucks and on-demand food delivery in communities across the country.

Website: www.SomebodyFeedThePeople.org

Hashtag: #somebodyfeedthepeople

Phil Rosenthal is an American television writer and producer who is best known as the creator, writer, and executive producer of the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. In recent years, he has presented food and travel documentaries I'll Have What Phil's Having on PBS and Somebody Feed Phil currently on Netflix. Rosenthal and his wife, Monica Horan, through the Rosenthal Family Foundation, have made significant philanthropic investments to support efforts to combat food insecurity in communities around the globe as well as support efforts to increase access to arts education in schools.

