Phil Schlaepfer And Family Launch New Foundation

Phil Schlaepfer, who operates professionally as Phil Scott, is a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch. He oversees an award-winning team, the Phil Scott Group , and has been a trusted advisor in the industry for more than 30 years. He and his wife, Lesli, live in Bellevue, Washington and are the proud parents of three children.

"Lesli and I care deeply about our community and are excited to support organizations that share our values, honor our brave servicemembers, and provide opportunities for motivated young people," said Schlaepfer. "Our family will continue to invest in organizations that honor and act on our guiding principles of freedom, service and civil liberty."

The Schlaepfer Family Foundation supports organizations and programs such as the Washington Policy Center, George Pocock Rowing Foundation, Seattle Children's Hospital and the Bellevue Police Foundation.

To learn more about the Schlaepfer Family Foundation or to apply for a grant, visit schlaepferfamilyfoundation.org.

ABOUT THE SCHLAEPFER FAMILY FOUNDATION

