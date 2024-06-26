Phil Schmidt named Markel's Chief Strategy Officer

RICHMOND, Va., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today that Phil Schmidt has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer. Effective today, Schmidt will lead Markel's Global Strategy team. Schmidt, based in Bermuda, joined Markel in October 2023 as a Managing Director.

Schmidt's responsibilities will include engagement with major strategic initiatives and corporate development activities that are pursued across Markel globally. Additionally, he will work closely across Markel and its State National and Nephila divisions on initiatives that address clients' most complex risk management needs by leveraging the power of the company's platform—insurance, reinsurance, fronting and insurance-linked securities.

"Phil brings strong global and strategic credentials to the role of Chief Strategy Officer," said Jeremy Noble, President, Markel. "He also has demonstrated a close alignment with Markel's people-driven culture, which we believe is an important asset. We are confident that his leadership of the Global Strategy team will keep Markel focused on the priorities and resources needed for industry leadership. I look forward to partnering with Phil in this work."

Prior to Markel, Schmidt served as managing director for Burg, a boutique investment bank providing M&A, fundraising and strategy consulting services. During his 13 years with Burg, he took on roles of increasing responsibility, including serving as Chief Investment and Strategy Officer for Babbel AG and SVP, Strategy for Pearson PLC.

Schmidt holds degrees from the University of Freiburg, the University of Bedfordshire and an MBA from London Business School.

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people—and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients—that differentiates us worldwide.

