Phil Weisberg, FX Industry Luminary, Joins oneZero as Strategic Advisor

oneZero is a leading global provider of foreign exchange and multi-asset class trading technology for the brokerage market. oneZero delivers access to unique liquidity within its EcoSystem by connecting more than 180 market participants through Liquidity Hub, which streams FX liquidity via FIX API into the most popular front-end trading platforms and custom-built trading systems. oneZero solutions enable brokers, prime brokerages, and banks to centrally manage risk exposure, while allowing them to build customized liquidity pools for FX, CFD, and exchange-traded products.

"As an early innovator and advocate for market ecosystems, I have watched the evolution of oneZero as an industry participant and have been impressed with the talent, passion and integrity of their team," said Phil Weisberg. "I have been truly impressed with the speed, reliability and efficiency of their technology which can provide a competitive advantage for anyone they partner with. I am extremely pleased to join the company as an Advisor to help support oneZero's rapid growth at this stage in their evolution as the expand their offerings. With the rapid change in global markets, I know oneZero is well-positioned and look forward to helping the company capitalize on its full potential and new opportunities".

"We are thrilled to have Phil on our Advisory Board, given his focus on innovative financial markets and technologies and strong industry knowledge," stated Andrew Ralich, CEO of oneZero Financial Systems. "Phil's experience and perspective from scaling FXall over a decade and his unique market insights will be invaluable as we look to more fully leverage our core technology to support institutional market participants. We welcome his input and involvement."

About oneZero

