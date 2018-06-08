Phil Yang Biological Technology Co., Ltd. and SCIENFOOD Announced the Layout of the Asian Market, China's Big Health Market Pattern will be Rewritten

Since 2007, SCIENFOOD Group has invested heavily in technological innovation and brand upgrading. It has made many breakthroughs in cooperation with many authoritative laboratories and Nobel prize level biological scientists in the United States. Its unique "technology of diatomic solution" has gained consistent recognition and admiration in academic circles.

SCIENFOOD Group recently announced that it formally entered the new China market and planned to fully cover the Greater China region within five years. In order to cooperate with its strategic target, Phil Yang Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has been set up in Beijing to operate the SCIENFOOD brand business in China. Previously, the product entered the Chinese market through cross-border e-commerce. SCIENFOOD GROUP plans to further accelerate the pace of expansion in the Chinese market to meet a greater demand for higher quality food.

In the near future, more people will share the health and joy that this achievement of human civilization brought. SCIENFOOD will continue to work hard to provide quality food so that its customers can enjoy quality lives.

