Phila Unite! Coors Light and the Sixers Win a Round For Fans By Advancing to the 2nd Round

PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Coors Light and Sixers fans

What: Now that the Sixers have advanced, the first round of Coors Light will be covered to celebrate the win at select bars across the Philadelphia area. Fans must be 21+ to enjoy an ice-cold Coors Light. Limit one per customer, while supplies last.

When: Before the tip-off of the first game of the second round; Exact timing to be announced later; while supplies last.

Why: As the beer of Sixers fans, nothing goes better than advancing through the playoffs and a refreshing Coors Light to celebrate that victory with. Phila Unite and Coors Light! We're ready to keep cheering on the team as they charge through the playoffs.

Where: Select locations across the Philadelphia area, including:

CHICKIES & PETES CAFE, 1526 PACKER AVE, PHILADELPHIA, PA

CHICKIES & PETES CAFE, 2999 STREET RD, BENSALEM, PA

CHICKIES & PETES CAFE, 11000 ROOSEVELT BLVD STE 350, PHILADELPHIA, PA

CHICKIES & PETES CAFE, 500 EASTON RD, WARRINGTON, PA

CHICKIES & PETES CAFE, 4010 ROBBINS AVE, PHILADELPHIA, PA

CHICKIES & PETES CAFE, 5035 TOWNSHIP LINE RD, DREXEL HILL, PA

CHICKIES & PETES CAFE, 675 SHANNONDELL BLVD, NORRISTOWN, PA

PJ WHELIHANS, 4803 WEST CHESTER PIKE , NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA

, PJ WHELIHANS, 853 E LANCASTER AVE, DOWNINGTOWN, PA

AVE, PJ WHELIHANS 1347 WILMINGTON PIKE , WEST CHESTER, PA

, PJ WHELIHANS 799 DEKALB PIKE , BLUE BELL, PA

, PJ WHELIHANS, 12 GENERAL WARREN BLVD , MALVERN, PA

, PJ WHELIHANS 180 MILL RD STE B, OAKS, PA

THE POUR HOUSE, 116 N POTTSTOWN PIKE , EXTON, PA

, THE POUR HOUSE, 29 AIRPORT SQ, NORTH WALES, PA

FOX and HOUND, 1501 SPRUCE ST, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19102

19102 MAGGIE'S WATERFRONT CAFÉ, 9242 N DELAWARE AVE, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19114

AVE, 19114 BARLY, 101 N 11TH ST, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19107

19107 JT BREWSKI'S, 510 S OAK AVE, PRIMOS, PA 19018

SOURCE Coors Light