Philadelphia 76ers Name LifeBrand Official Partner

Via the partnership, all 76ers and Delaware Blue Coats employees will have access to LifeBrand's brand-mindful products and platform. LifeBrand will also receive dynamic exposure at 76ers fan, Season Ticket Member and Premium events; and at 76ers home games via courtside, basket stanchion and 360-degree arena halo LED signage. In addition to exposure on 76ers social media and digital platforms, LifeBrand will become the presenting partner of the new 76ers digital series: "Pin, Retweet or Delete," which casts a playful, reflective light on the importance of social media awareness and its lasting impact.

"LifeBrand's dedication to supporting curation and thoughtful ideation around an individual's personal and professional brand identity mirrors the 76ers purposeful emphasis to reinforce and evolve our own brand," said Philadelphia 76ers SVP of Corporate Partnerships, Owen Morin. "We are proud to introduce LifeBrand's innovative, AI-driven platform to our 76ers fans and family."

"The Philadelphia 76ers and their legacy brand continue to shape the direction of the league and have entered into this partnership with enthusiasm and forward-thinking," said T.J. Colaiezzi, Chief Executive Officer of LifeBrand. "They are the perfect partner to align with as we continue to evolve our technology and expand our reach. We look forward to growing together and sharing LifeBrand's solutions with both the 76ers fans and franchise."

Media may CLICK HERE for a LifeBrand x 76ers co-branded social video.

ABOUT LIFEBRAND: LifeBrand believes in the value of a strong personal brand on social media. LifeBrand has and will continue to develop the most advanced technology to detect and remove potentially harmful content from users' social media pages with secure AI-powered solutions for both individuals and businesses. With their patent-pending FCRA and EEOC compliant technology, they have built a safer, more compliant way to perform social media health checks and risk mitigation to protect the privacy and rights of employees and employers, and also provide a secure way for individuals to scan and analyze their social media accounts from the point of inception with a simple click. Learn more at https://www.lifebrand.life.

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 51 playoff appearances over 72 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

