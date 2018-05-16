Philadelphia Attorney S. David Fineman Named Chair of Fair Elections Center; Group to Fight for Voting Rights for Long Underrepresented Constituencies

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S. David Fineman, Esq., managing partner of Philadelphia-based Fineman Krekstein & Harris, is the board chair of the new Fair Elections Center, a D.C.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to removing barriers to registration and voting for traditionally underrepresented constituencies.

The Fair Elections Center publicly launched this week and will continue the work of the Fair Elections Legal Network (FELN), which spent 12 years fighting this battle. The Center is a national, nonprofit, nonpartisan voting rights and election reform organization that works to improve election administration through legislative, legal and administrative reform, to protect access to the ballot through litigation, and to provide election law expertise, voter information and technical assistance to voter mobilization organizations.

"I am proud to be part of the effort to expand the mission of FELN, through this new organization. This is an important time for those with election law expertise to be on the front lines in the effort to expand access to the ballot," said Fineman, who had served as a member and chair of the United Postal System Board of Governors under two administrations.

Fineman says the efforts of the Center will continue to include Campus Vote Project, a national effort started by FELN to strengthen the civic education mission of the nation's college and universities, and to promote greater democratic engagement of young people. The group also lead successful litigation in federal district court holding that Florida's arbitrary and glacial process to allow former felons who have served their sentences to vote in elections violates the 1st and 14th amendments.

"This new 501(c)(3) organization will continue the work of FELN has done. We will continue to be a resource for state and national organizations to make the processes of voter registration, voting, and election administration as accessible as possible for every American," said Fair Elections Center President and CEO, Robert Brandon.

Voter guides, third party voter registration guides, updates on litigation, other reports and resources, can be found at www.fairelectionscenter.org.

