Philadelphia-Based Dermatology Center Hires Nationally-Recognized Dermatologist, Adds New Jersey Location

MARLTON, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermatology of Philadelphia / Mohs Surgery Center, proudly announces the addition of Philadelphia native, Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board-certified physicians, in conjunction with the center's expansion to its new Marlton, New Jersey location.

Dermatology of Philadelphia's expansion into South Jersey makes accessing high-caliber dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer easy. As a board-certified dermatologist with the American Board of Dermatology, Dr. Freedman offers comprehensive dermatologic care including skin cancer surveillance. Dr. Mark Abdelmalek, a nationally recognized fellowship-trained and board-certified Mohs Surgeon and member of the prestigious American College of Mohs Surgery, now conveniently offers Mohs surgery for South Jersey and shore residents.

Dr. Freedman specializes in both complex medical dermatology and surgical dermatology. Upon completing medical school at Temple University and dermatology residency in dermatology at Drexel University, he spent six years practicing in the prestigious Kaiser Permanente health system in California before returning home to Philadelphia, and joining the Dermatology of Philadelphia team in New Jersey .

"I'm thrilled to be back home in the Philadelphia area. It's an honor to join the talented physicians at Dermatology of Philadelphia. Patient education is at the heart of my practice, which allows me to develop the best personalized treatment plans for my patients," states Dr. Freedman about joining the Marlton, New Jersey dermatology practice.

The New Jersey office is conveniently located at 5 Greentree Center, Suite 117, on Route 73, just north of the 70/73 intersection. Patients can schedule an appointment online at https://www.dermofphilly.com/schedule/ or call (215) 315-3197. The office accepts almost all insurances.

"With the addition of Dr. Jaryd Freedman in our new state of the art facility in Marlton, Dermatology of Philadelphia is excited to be a part of the growing health care hub in South Jersey," shares Dr. Abdelmalek, Dermatology of Philadelphia Founder and fellowship-trained and board-certified Mohs Surgeon.

About Dermatology of Philadelphia / Mohs Surgery Center

Established by Dr. Mark Abdelmalek, Dermatology of Philadelphia is a premier Mohs surgery, dermatological surgery, and dermatology center of excellence providing academically excellent, patient-centered care in the greater Philadelphia & New Jersey areas. Board-certified dermatologists Dr. Grossman, Dr. Dasgupta, and Dr. Freedman joined the practice providing patients general, complex medical, and cosmetic dermatology services. Services include Mohs Surgery, Comprehensive Dermatology, Cosmetic Dermatology, Photodynamic Therapy and Transplant Dermatology. The practice is open to new patients. Schedule at https://www.dermofphilly.com/schedule/.

