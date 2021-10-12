Philadelphia Biotech Integral Molecular Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation, Growth, and Community

"Integral Molecular is a long-time leader of Philadelphia's biotech community and we are thrilled to see the company's continued progress and expansion in our city," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney while celebrating this milestone. He additionally applauded the company's hard work and contribution to vaccine research.

Integral Molecular was co-founded by Drs. Benjamin Doranz, Sharon Willis and Joseph Rucker who share a long history that began as trainees at the University of Pennsylvania. Still working together, they steer the company into its third decade and actively shape its scientific direction.

"We started the company with a few interesting ideas and a small incubator space at the University City Science Center in Philadelphia," said Benjamin Doranz, CEO of Integral Molecular. Twenty years later, we are just as passionate about science and creating solutions, but now with the creativity of a larger team and over 400 customers around the world."

"Integral Molecular is proudly committed to the local community," said Sharon Willis, Vice-President. "We have an outstanding team of dedicated people with a desire to make a difference, and cultivate the next generation of scientists, including many from our immediate neighborhood." Integral Molecular works with students, artists, and workforce development initiatives in West Philadelphia. This includes the University City Science Center's BioArt residency program, BULB lab basics program, FirstHand STEM program, and Wistar Institute's Biomedical Technician Training Program.

With two research facilities in University City, Integral Molecular is actively planning its next expansion in Philadelphia's uCity Square.

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing and applying innovative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20 years of experience focused on membrane proteins and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 400 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

