Philadelphia Biotech, LIV Process Unveils Breakthrough "Microbial Visualization" Technology to IDWeek 2025 -- Empowering Frontline Staff to See What Cleaning Misses

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- As infectious disease leaders gather in Atlanta for IDWeek 2025 (October 19–22), Philadelphia-based biotech, LIV Process is shining a light on one of healthcare's most persistent challenges: healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

LIV Process, a rapidly growing healthcare innovation company, has developed a patented technology that makes the dangerous pathogen Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) visible on surfaces. It is the first and only product in the world that enables hospitals to visualize any pathogen on any surface without a microscope.

Unlike disinfectants that kill bacteria, LIV Process's proprietary solution binds to resilient spores and illuminates them under a specific light wavelength, revealing contamination invisible to the naked eye. This visual tool allows hospitals to audit cleaning effectiveness, provide real-time feedback to environmental services (EVS) teams, and close a critical gap in infection prevention.

"C. diff spores are notoriously difficult to kill and can remain on surfaces for months even after terminal cleaning," said Michael McIntyre, Founder and CEO of LIV Process. "Our mission is to save lives now by making the invisible visible. By showing hospitals where pathogens persist, we're empowering frontline staff to target what they need to eliminate."

According to the CDC, C. diff is one of the leading causes of HAIs in the United States, infecting nearly 500,000 patients annually and contributing to more than 29,000 deaths. Among adults aged 65 and older, one in eleven who develop a C. diff infection die within a month. Despite decades of prevention strategies such as hand hygiene and antimicrobial stewardship, national infection rates remain high. A 2019 study in EClinicalMedicine concluded that hospital policies alone are insufficient and called for new, multifaceted solutions.

LIV Process directly answers that call, giving hospitals and infection-control teams the ability to see microbial contamination in real time and continuously improve environmental hygiene. The company is collaborating with major systems including University of Virginia Health, University Health San Antonio, University of Texas Southwest, UMass Memorial Health, Cleveland VA, and Baptist Health to validate and expand use of its technology.

While hospitals are the immediate focus, LIV Process sees future applications in home care, long-term care, food safety, stadiums, and consumer environments where surface contamination threatens public health.

LIV Process is a Philadelphia-based biotech company pioneering the field of microbial visualization. Its patented, water-based solution and specialized light technology reveal dangerous pathogens on surfaces, helping healthcare providers target and verify removal of contamination, with the ultimate goal of reducing infections and saving lives.

