PHILADELPHIA BREAKS GROUND ON TEN-BLOCK TRANSFORMATION IN CENTER CITY

AVENUE OF THE ARTS, INC. REIMAGINES 1-MILE STRETCH FROM CITY HALL TO WASHINGTON AVENUE ON SOUTH BROAD STREET INTO A WORLD CULTURAL BOULEVARD

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A bold, art-inspired transformation of Center City officially began today as Avenue of the Arts, Inc. (AAI) broke ground on AveArts 2.0, a $150 million, decade-long initiative to reimagine the Avenue of the Arts (aka South Broad Street) as a world-class cultural boulevard and green civic destination.

From Left to Right: Vincent Hughes; John Fry; Nikil Saval; Carl Dranoff; Cherelle Parker; Kenyatta Johnson; Jordan Harris; Desaree Jones | Photo Credit: HughE Dillon Photo Credit: OBJ

The project will unfold block by block over ten years, reshaping the one-mile stretch from City Hall to Washington Avenue into a pedestrian-focused public realm where arts, culture, climate resilience, and daily city life intersect. When complete, the Avenue of the Arts is envisioned as one of the world's grand cultural boulevards—an iconic destination that elevates Philadelphia's global profile as a major arts city.

"This is Philadelphia claiming its future," said Carl Dranoff, chair of the Avenue of the Arts, Inc., board. "Cities that lead the world invest boldly in culture, public space, and greening. With AveArts 2.0, the Avenue of the Arts will become one of those rare, magical streets the world talks about."

The launch was marked by a ceremonial groundbreaking attended by elected officials, civic leaders, and Avenue of the Arts stakeholders. Participants included Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker; Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson; Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla; Executive Director of Avenue of the Arts, Inc. Desaree Jones; Avenue of the Arts, Inc. Board Chair Carl Dranoff; Temple University President John Fry; Pennsylvania State Senator Nikil Saval; State Representative Ben Waxman; and State Representative Jordan Harris, underscoring broad public and private support for the project.

The Avenue of the Arts was established 33 years ago by Mayor Ed Rendell to transform a declining office corridor into a vibrant performing arts district. Today, it is one of the largest performing arts districts in the U.S. by seat count, second only to Broadway. Valued at $4.4 billion, it is home to renowned organizations such as the Philadelphia Orchestra and schools like the Rock School of Dance. It features an extensive public art collection and historic and modern architecture. The area has also drawn substantial private investment, creating a lively neighborhood with new symbols of contemporary living, including renovated apartments in the iconic Bellevue building, the 47-story Arthaus condominiums across from the Kimmel Center, and One Thousand and One apartments at Broad and Washington. Despite all the advancements, the street still lacks a public space that connects these assets and makes the area an inspiring destination.

AveArts 2.0 is designed to provide that missing visual and experiential connectivity.

Designed by Gensler, the global architecture and planning firm, in collaboration with OJB, a landscape and urban design practice, the plan envisions a green, pedestrian-centric boulevard featuring landscaped medians, seating, enhanced lighting, outdoor performance spaces, rotating public art, and sculptural elements. The goal is to create an inviting public realm that encourages people to linger, gather, and engage with the arts beyond the theater walls.

"By prioritizing people, this transformation turns infrastructure into experience," said Oliver Schaper, principal at Gensler and lead designer for the project. "It's a model for how cultural corridors can support climate resilience, economic vitality, and everyday life in a 21st-century city."

An independent economic impact analysis by Econsult Solutions found that investment along the Avenue of the Arts has already generated more than $1 billion in economic activity, and that AveArts 2.0 will deliver significant additional returns through job creation, increased tax revenue, and long-term economic growth. For every $1 dollar spent by AAI, $226 in economic output is created. The project's emphasis on urban greening is also expected to improve air quality, reduce urban heat, manage stormwater, and enhance public health and pedestrian safety.

First Block

Work begins on the block between Spruce and Pine streets, in front of the Kimmel Center. The estimated cost is $15 million, supported by a $1 million maintenance endowment. Funders include the City of Philadelphia, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and private donors including several Avenue of the Arts, Inc. board members.

Construction will occur in two phases. The first phase includes a raised, landscaped median with native trees and plantings, a rainwater-collection cistern, and lighting. Work begins January 30, 2026, and is expected to be completed by June 2026, ahead of Philadelphia's major 2026 events, including the 250th anniversary of American independence, the FIFA World Cup, and the MLB All-Star Game. LF Driscoll is handling the construction. Aegis is the owner's representative managing the project execution.

The sidewalk phase will begin in 2027 and is expected to take one year to complete. It will extend the public realm into the existing drop-off lane and include curved raised planting beds, public art, seating, wayfinding, and artist-designed banners.

A new artist banner program, featuring work by Philadelphia-based artists selected through an open call, will be unveiled upon completion of the median, celebrating both the city's artistic soul and its founding spirit of freedom and expression.

As blocks are completed, the Avenue will evolve into a continuous, immersive cultural landscape — enhancing its appeal as one of Philadelphia's most photographed locations and where arts, innovation, and civic life converge in a dynamic public space.

"This project is about optimism and confidence in Philadelphia's future," said Desaree Jones, executive director of Avenue of the Arts, Inc. "AveArts 2.0 shows what's possible when a city believes in its creative power and invests in shared public spaces. We're building a center stage for civic life."

