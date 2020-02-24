Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Organic Remedies Partner To Research Therapeutic Benefits Of Medical Marijuana

CARLISLE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) and Organic Remedies are pleased to announce a strategic partnership dedicated to health outcomes-based research involving cannabinoids and medical marijuana. PCOM and Organic Remedies have signed a long-term research agreement to study therapeutic applications of medical marijuana. Initially, their research will focus on chronic pain and opioid management, the drug's impact on behavioral health and quality of life, and trends in usage.

"Pennsylvania remains at the forefront of clinical research on medical marijuana. We, at PCOM, in partnership with a best-in-class clinical registrant partner, Organic Remedies, will collaborate with other academic clinical research centers to increase the pace of discovery," said Jay S. Feldstein, DO, president and chief executive officer, PCOM. "Only through research will we more fully understand medical marijuana's therapeutic applications and improve patients' lives."

PCOM has been approved as a certified Academic Clinical Research Center under Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana law since September 2018.

As a state-approved clinical registrant, Organic Remedies will be licensed to grow and process medical marijuana and open three additional medical marijuana dispensaries. The organization currently operates three medical marijuana dispensaries in Enola, Chambersburg and York, Pa.

"Organic Remedies is honored to have the opportunity to work with such an esteemed institution as PCOM," said Organic Remedies CEO Mark Toigo. "This is an important step toward defining the medicinal value of this plant-based therapy to enrich the lives of Pennsylvanians and humanity as a whole. We look forward to expanding our footprint in Pennsylvania to serve more patients by leveraging our patient centric, personal, high-touch, clinical approach to patient care."

The goal of the partnership between Organic Remedies with expertise in growing, processing and dispensing the highest quality medicinal marijuana, and PCOM known for its standard of excellence in patient care, education and research, is to identify which patients will benefit from the drug.

About Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Founded in 1899, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine has trained thousands of highly competent, caring physicians, health practitioners and behavioral scientists who practice a "whole person" approach to care—treating people, not just symptoms. PCOM offers doctoral degrees in clinical psychology, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy and school psychology, and graduate degrees in biomedical sciences, forensic medicine, mental health counseling, organizational development and leadership, physician assistant studies, school psychology, and public health management and administration. Our students learn the importance of health promotion, research, education and service to the community. Through its community-based Healthcare Centers, PCOM provides care to medically underserved populations in inner city and rural locations. For more information, visit www.pcom.edu

About Organic Remedies

Organic Remedies provides safe, effective medical marijuana therapies to patients in South Central Pennsylvania. With three dispensaries, located in Enola, Chambersburg and York, Pa., Organic Remedies delivers a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient focused, collaborative and outcomes based. An expert team of healthcare professionals is dedicated to helping patients with longstanding serious medical conditions who have failed to find adequate relief through other therapies. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com

