Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Selects YuJa for Classroom Lecture Capture System and Video Management Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. formally announces a partnership with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine to provide a campus-wide lecture capture system and video management solution to both their Philadelphia and Suwanee campuses. Following an extensive pilot program to ensure the product met the functional requirements of the institution, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform was selected.

The awarded contract includes enterprise integration with their existing on-premise Blackboard Learning Management Systems (LMS), software-based classroom lecture capture, video management and ensuring compatibility with existing classroom equipment and enterprise infrastructure.

"We are proud to provide video training and capture solutions to help train the next generation of physicians," said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of YuJa Inc.

About PCOM

Founded in 1899, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine has trained thousands of highly competent, caring physicians, health practitioners and behavioral scientists who practice a "whole person" approach to care—treating people, not just symptoms. PCOM offers doctoral degrees in clinical psychology, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy and school psychology, and graduate degrees in biomedical sciences, forensic medicine, mental health counseling, organizational development and leadership, physician assistant studies, school psychology, and public health management and administration. Our students learn the importance of health promotion, research, education and service to the community. Through its community-based Healthcare Centers, PCOM provides care to medically underserved populations in inner city and rural locations.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, media management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.

