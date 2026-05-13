Philadelphia Cycling Classic Returns with WorldTour Teams, Top International Field

32 professional teams confirmed, including six UCI WorldTour teams, for the Aug. 30 competition

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's top professional cyclists are setting their sights on Philadelphia once again as the Philadelphia Cycling Classic presented by AmeriGas® prepares for its return on Aug. 30, 2026. After a 10-year hiatus, the Classic is bringing elite international cyclists back to the streets of Philadelphia to compete in one of the sport's most iconic single-day events. Thirty-two teams have accepted invitations to compete in the UCI 1.1 women's and men's races, highlighted by six UCI WorldTour teams across both fields.

"In Philadelphia, sport is about energy, passion, and connection, and the Philadelphia Cycling Classic delivers all of that," said Carlos Rogers, partner in Race Street Partners and co-owner of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic. "We're bringing the stadium to the streets, giving fans a chance to experience elite cycling up close and be part of the action in a way you simply can't in most other sports."

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic presented by AmeriGas® will offer an equal prize list of $75,000 each for the men's and women's races, continuing a long-standing commitment to equity and setting the standard for purse parity in professional cycling events in the United States.

"We are thrilled to bring world-class cycling back to Philadelphia," said Robin Morton, Philadelphia Cycling Classic race director and g4 Productions CEO & co-founder. "This race has always held a special place in the sport and to see it return with such a strong international field speaks to both its legacy and its future. August 30 will be a celebration of elite competition and the passion this city has for cycling."

The race will once again feature the event's signature 14.4-mile circuit through Philadelphia, a course known for its challenging climbs, fast descents, and technical turns that reward both strategy and strength. Long regarded as one of the most demanding one-day courses in the United States, the route offers spectators multiple opportunities to experience the action up close as the world's best riders navigate its iconic terrain – from the majesty of the start/finish line on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia's art museum district, out along Kelly Drive and Boathouse Row following the curves of the Schuylkill River, to the neighborhoods of Roxborough and Manayunk and the grueling, 17-percent-grade climb up the famed Manayunk Wall, and through Fairmount Park where the peloton tackles Lemon Hill, a fan-favorite spot.

Together, the women's and men's races will bring a dynamic international field to Philadelphia, featuring UCI WorldTour teams, rising global talent, and top domestic programs.

The women's race will begin at 8:30 a.m., with riders completing 62 miles (100 km) on the event's 14.4-mile circuit course. The women's field includes 18 teams—two WorldTour, five Continental, and 11 Domestic Elite—representing six countries.

Women's teams competing this August include:

CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto (GER)

Human Powered Health (USA)

BePink-Vini Fantini (ITA)

CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group (USA)

PatoBike-BMC (MEX)

Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 (USA)

XDS China (CHN)

1KFlips-FTP Racing Jakroo Mixed (USA)

Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment (USA)

Automatic Racing ABUS (USA)

Competitive Edge Racing (USA)

Cyclery Racing - Abacus Data (CAN)

Fearless Femme Racing (USA)

HigherDOSE | Renova (USA)

Kingdom Elite Racing (USA)

Milton Revolution Women's U23 Project (CAN)

United Cycling (USA)

Team Winston Salem (USA)

The men's race will follow at 12:30 p.m., covering 120 miles (200 km) on the same circuit. The men's field includes 14 teams—four WorldTour, four ProTeams, and six Continental teams—representing seven countries.

Men's teams competing this August include:

EF Education EasyPost (USA)

Lidl-Trek (GER)

Lotto–Intermarché (BEL)

Team Jayco AlUla (AUS)

Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber (ITA)

Modern Adventure (USA)

NSN Cycling Team (SWI)

Team Novo Nordisk (USA)

APS Pro Cycling by Team Cadence Cyclery (USA)

Competitive Edge Racing (USA)

Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz (USA)

Nu Colombia (COL)

Project Echelon Racing (USA)

Team Skyline (USA)

Before the pros ride, cyclists of all levels interested in taking on the same, storied course can do so as part of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic Charity Ride for the American Association for Cancer Research. Interested participants can register and begin fundraising at www.philadelphiacyclingclassic.com/charity-ride.

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic presented by AmeriGas® is free and open to the public. Fans can enjoy the two-day Fan Fest featuring national and international vendors, food and drink, family-friendly activities, live entertainment and more on Saturday, Aug. 29, and Sunday, Aug. 30.

About Philadelphia Cycling Classic Presented by AmeriGas®

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic is a premier cycling event that first debuted in 1985 and quickly grew into one of the most prestigious, professional road races for an international peloton in North America. In 2026, the Classic returns with AmeriGas® as title sponsor, supporting the relaunch of this iconic Philadelphia tradition, bringing together elite athletes and passionate fans from around the globe to celebrate the spirit of competition and community. The Philadelphia Cycling Classic is owned by Race Street Partners, composed of Carlos Rogers, Eric M. Robbins, and Michael A. Nutter, former mayor of Philadelphia.

SOURCE Philadelphia Cycling Classic